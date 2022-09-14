Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seemingly estranged relationship with the royal is now evident on a sartorial level. The couple has been in England for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral proceedings, which include a week of events leading up to the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19. Notably, Harry has been in attendance at most of these events wearing a black suit rather than the typical British military garb he’d worn for years at royal ceremonies, such as his brother Prince William’s 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. As is the case with most things related to the royal family’s penchant for pomp and circumstance, there’s a reason for Harry’s style change.

When Harry and Meghan stepped back from their duties as working royals in early 2020, Harry was stripped of his honorary military titles, which included Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant, RAF Honington, and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command. According to CNN, Buckingham Palace decreed that only working members of the royal family would be allowed to don military clothing during the funeral events, effectively excluding Harry.

Instead of his military attire, Harry has reportedly been wearing four medals on his suit to mark his service throughout the Queen’s funeral proceedings. "Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother," Harry’s spokesperson said in a Sept. 13 statement to E! News. "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/AFP/Getty Images

Harry’s suit stood against his family members’ attire in photos during funeral proceedings. On Sept. 14, Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was brought in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19. Harry joined King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward in walking behind the coffin to Westminster Hall; however, unlike Harry, the other royals stepped out in traditional regalia as they’re the remaining working royals with military titles.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew, also did not wear a military uniform. Andrew is no longer a working royal. BBC reported that he was stripped of his military titles in January, following a case involving sexual assault allegations levied at him. According to the BBC, Andrew has denied the allegations.

Richard Baker/In Pictures/Getty Images

Following the Queen’s state funeral on Sept. 19, her body will be interred at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.