Kate Is Reportedly "Reaching Out" To Meghan To "Build Up A Relationship"

Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to patch things up with Meghan Markle. Things have been rocky between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, to say the least. Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 was the catalyst for a lot of drama, but things had already been uneasy for quite some time. It often seemed the relationship was irreparable, but now, Kate Middleton is reportedly "reaching out" to Meghan Markle.

According to Us Weekly, Kate is looking to make amends following the birth of Lilibet Diana. “Kate has been reaching out to Meghan a lot more since [Lilibet] was born, she’s sending [notes and] gifts and trying to build up a relationship,” the insider said.

The Firm has played a large part in the negative press surrounding Harry and Meghan, but it seems they now are hoping to turn over a new leaf. “The firm has been instructing staffers to reach out more to Harry and Meghan to get them to soften a bit,” the insider added.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Things turned especially sour between Meghan, Harry, and the rest of the royal family after the March 7 airing of their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey. At the time, Meghan addressed her tumultuous relationship with Kate, specifically the time she was accused of making the Duchess of Cambridge cry.

"The reverse happened," Meghan said. "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

If Kate is trying to make amends with Meghan, she’s off to a good start. She and her husband made a point to congratulate Meghan and Harry on the birth of their daughter. “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili," the couple captioned a June 6 Instagram post.

Surely, it will take time for Kate and Meghan to rebuild their relationship. But it sounds like Kate has been sending her love from across the pond after the birth of baby Lilibet.