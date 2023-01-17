Netflix Is About To Release Its Most Chaotic Dating Show Yet

Netflix has given reality TV fans so many juicy dating shows to go gaga for, but now the streamer is finally throwing them all together to create the ultimate relationship experiment. The new series Perfect Match is like an all-stars season of Netflix dating drama, combining breakout heartthrobs from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, The Circle, and more. If you’re ready to see all these worlds collide, here’s everything to know about Perfect Match, including its stacked cast and release schedule.

It was only a matter of time before Netflix utilized its ever-growing trough of competitive dating talent to create a supersized multiverse of relationship madness. And Perfect Match is just that. The new series will bring together unlucky-in-love stars from various Netflix reality shows to crown one “perfect match.” Naturally, the show will be hosted by the streamer’s seemingly omnipresent dating show host Nick Lachey, and promises to throw some steamy twists at the daters as they suss each other out in a tropical paradise.

The contestants will be very familiar faces for Netflix subscribers, representing eight hit reality shows one the streamer.

Perfect Match Cast List

Here are the 23 personalities trying for their shot at love... again:

Perfect Match Trailer

Netflix shared a first look at the Perfect Match cast on Jan. 17.

Perfect Match Release Schedule

Fittingly enough, Perfect Match will premiere on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. The 12-episode season will release in three weekly batches. After the first four episodes drop on Feb. 14, the next four will stream on Feb. 21, with the final four eps hitting Netflix on Feb. 28.