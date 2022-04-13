Zay From The Ultimatum Is A Whole Model

The thing about issuing an ultimatum to either get married or break up is that there are bound to be some really big feelings involved. An ultimatum means that a couple is at a big turning point, and moments like that come extra charged with emotions. So it makes sense that Isaiah “Zay” Wilson from Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On ends up having some pretty big emotional moments throughout the show. His girlfriend Rae Williams issued an ultimatum for Zay to either propose or break up with her and that winds up causing them quite a bit of drama.

After two and a half years of dating, Zay’s girlfriend Rae issued the ultimatum that got them both on the show. But Zay’s the one who actually seemed to be looking for more in his relationship with Rae. Suffice it to say everything does not go according to plan for these two, and they wind up unpacking a lot of drama over the course of the season — especially as they test out relationships with other people. But there’s more to him than just his relationships on the show — or lack thereof. Here’s everything to know about Zay from The Ultimatum.

Zay Wilson’s Real Job

Zay serves some model-worthy looks throughout his time on The Ultimatum, and there’s good reason for it: he’s a legitimate model. The 25-year-old is represented by the DeVisionaire Group. He’s also in the process of obtaining his degree in sports management from Kansas Wesleyan University, where he also plays basketball.

Zay Wilson’s Social Media

Since Zay’s a model, his Instagram is filled with lots of glamour shots from his portfolio. He also has a penchant for inspirational quotes, and he includes them as captions in his posts often. He even has an IG highlight reel devoted to quotes.

In addition to Instagram, Zay is pretty active on Snapchat, Twitter, and TikTok. It looks like Zay is building a whole social media empire along with his modeling career. So, if things don’t work out with Rae, he definitely has a lot to keep him busy.

