Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are having a very exciting Capricorn season. The couple, who married in March 2022, welcomed their third baby on Jan. 12, and their daughter has a fitting name that nods to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s illustrious football career.

The couple shared the update on Instagram on Jan. 13, with a black-and-white photo of their hands holding two tiny baby feet. They revealed their baby girl’s name in the caption: “• Golden Raye Mahomes • 1/12/25🎀✨.” Thematically, the name fits in perfectly with the couple’s two older children, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, 2, and Sterling Skye Mahomes, 3.

Patrick and Brittany announced that they were expecting their third baby on July 12, 2024. At the time, the couple shared a video of Bronze and Sterling holding the sonograms. “Round three, here we come 🤍,” they captioned the joint post. The following day, Brittany shared more photos from the pregnancy shoot. “Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍,” she wrote alongside the pictures.

After welcoming Golden, it doesn’t sound like the couple is planning on having any more children (despite all the precious metals still waiting to be turned into baby names). Days after announcing the pregnancy, Patrick seemed confident that their third child would be their last. “I'm done,” Patrick told reporters about the possibility of having more children during a July 16, 2024 press conference. “I'll say that. I said three and I'm done.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

At the press conference, he also opened up about fatherhood. “It's awesome,” he said at the time. “I got to grow up in the locker room, I think I’ve talked about it before — it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young.” (Both Patrick and Brittany are 29-years-old.)

“We're having our third kid now to join our family,” he added at the time. “And Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”