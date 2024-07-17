Patrick Mahomes Is "Done" Having Kids After Announcing Baby No. 3

Patrick Mahomes gave an update on his family life after announcing he and his wife Brittany Mahomes are expecting their third baby on July 12. The couple has a 3-year-old daughter, Sterling, and 1-year-old son, Bronze. According to the Chiefs quarterback, the Mahomes family is “done” having children after this.

On July 16, Patrick shared his thoughts in a press conference. “I'm done,” he told reporters, per E!. “I'll say that. I said three and I'm done.”

A few days earlier, the couple posted their exciting baby announcement on Instagram along with a video of their children holding the sonograms. “Round three, here we come 🤍,” they captioned the post. Brittany followed up the next day, posting more photos from the pregnancy shoot. “Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍,” she captioned the pictures.

During the July 12 press conference, Patrick added that he loved being a dad. “It's awesome,” he said. “I got to grow up in the locker room, I think I’ve talked about it before — it made such an impact in my life, so I wanted to have kids young.”

“We're having our third kid now to join our family,” he added. “And Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

According to Patrick, he tries to stay present with his family during the off-season, when he has a less demanding schedule. “Whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments,” he said.

Brittany has opened up about her experience with motherhood in the past. For Mother’s Day in May, she posted a photo with her two children. “Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful,” she captioned the photo. “They make life fun & entertaining to say the least 😂🤍 they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it.”