The Most Underrated TV Shows Of 2024, According To Elite Daily Staff

It’s the best TV-watching time of the year: that last week of December when you’re still home for winter break. The holiday festivities are calming down, there’s leftover pie in the fridge, and it’s too cold to do anything productive — the New Year’s resolutions can wait. From now until Jan. 1, you’re legally obligated to sit on the couch and marathon-watch all the good shows you missed when life was busier.

If you’re searching for inspiration on what to stream rn, look no further. Our pop culture-obsessed team of writers and editors literally watch TV for work (dream job), so we’re always on the pulse of what’s worth watching. Once you’ve caught up on all the big-league shows — think: Bridgerton, Sex Lives of College Girls, Tell Me Lies, and Nobody Wants This — it’s time for the sleeper hits that haven’t gotten as much fanfare. Chances are these series haven’t showed up on your FYP yet — or if they have and you’ve been hesitant, let our recommendations serve as the nudge you need.

Behold, Elite Daily’s curated list of the most underrated TV shows of 2024, and why we think they’re worth investing time in. Grab your popcorn.

My Lady Jane

Jonathan Prime/Prime Video

The scream I scrumpt when this engaging, twist-y new period/fantasy series got unceremoniously canceled after only one season. It may not be returning, but that doesn’t mean you should ignore the brilliance of this eight-episode series. It’s set in an alternate history where some individuals in 16th-century England can turn into animals. And that’s just half of the absurdity that makes this show so special. — Dylan Kickham, associate editor

Watch it on Prime Video.

A Man On The Inside

COLLEEN E. HAYES/NETFLIX

I love Ted Danson, so this was an easy pick for me when I saw it on Netflix. The show has everything I love in a quick watch: funny dialogue, great actors, and a mystery to keep you invested. It’s not a thriller that’ll keep you up at night, but it’s a really heartfelt and quirky story about finding creative ways to move forward after loss. — Hannah Kerns, staff writer

Watch it on Netflix.

Rivals

Disney+

I have to thank fan edits on TikTok for introducing me to Rivals. My FYP clocked that I’m a fan girlie who loves a good yearning love story, and I marathon-watched the first season in one weekend. — Rachel Chapman, staff writer

Watch it on Disney+.

I Kissed A Girl

Hulu

The U.K. knows the formula for a great dating series — the proof is in the pudding with Love Island — and I devoured this adorable sapphic reality show in two days. It’s a follow-up to 2023’s I Kissed A Boy (which I also recommend), and it’s the queer joy I needed during stressful times. The cast is insanely hot, and it strikes the right balance between genuine chemistry and silly drama. — Sarah Ellis, senior editor

Watch it on Hulu.

Interview with the Vampire Season 2

Like many fans of Interview with the Vampire book and the 1994 movie, I was wary of AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s seminal novel. But after its first season, I got hooked on this evocative and bewitching series, which follows vampires Louis and Lestat’s tumultuous love affair in early 20th-century New Orleans. — Gabrielle Bondi, Bustle entertainment editor

Watch it on AMC+ or Prime Video.