Give yourself a pat on the back, fam — you *finally* made it to 2025. As a reward, the cosmos are ready to shower you with all kinds of exciting events and activities throughout the month of January.

When the ball drops at midnight, Mars will still be retrograde in the sensitive sign of Cancer, which may encourage you to start your year at a slower pace. But this won’t last for long, as Venus’ entry into Pisces on Jan. 2 will likely spark your romantic and creative drives.

The water sign energy will remain strong through Jan. 13, when the full moon enters its home sign of Cancer. Things will begin to move at a more rapid pace once Aquarius season arrives on Jan. 20, before the new moon on Jan. 29 returns with a much-needed reset.

Some Signs Will Feel January’s Astrology More Than Others

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, those with their sun in Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces can expect a strong start to their year. Aries, Cancers, and Libras, on the other hand, have a much more challenging month ahead of them. But don’t worry, because the good vibes surrounding this month are still plenty abundant, regardless of the “big three” in your birth chart.

Ahead, Samay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for January 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Constantinis/Getty Images It may be antithetical to your fiery, go-getter personality, but you’ll want to slow down this month, Aries. That’s because Mars will be retrograde until Feb. 23, so it’s in your best interest to think before you speak and process your emotions before reacting. Instead of pouring your energy into the little things, Samay recommends focusing on “home improvement and reconnecting with family,” as the Cancer full moon on Jan. 13 is “perfect for resolving family drama.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Get excited, Taurus, because there’s a lot to look forward to in January. Venus, your ruling planet, will have a positive impact on your social life this month, making it a great time to reconnect with your friends. Career advancements or a promotion could be within your grasp by the end of the month, as the Jan. 29 new moon will open the door for manifesting new opportunities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) To make sure you’re getting the most out of this month, considering adding a new budgeting commitment to your list of New Year’s resolutions. “January is the perfect time to set financial goals and stick to them, especially during Mars’s retrograde in your money zone,” Samay says. The expert also shares that Venus in Pisces may bring some “well-earned recognition” at work, which will definitely help you start the year off on the right foot.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) January is your month, Cancer. Mars returns to your sign on the 6th, giving you that boost of assertiveness your tenderhearted spirit most definitely needs. By the time the full moon enters your sign on Jan. 13, you’ll have no trouble articulating your needs and reclaiming your personal power, per Samay. And if that weren’t exciting enough, you may even see an improvement in your finances during the Jan. 29 new moon.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Eva-Katalin/Getty Images Samay has a message for Leos this month: work hard, love harder. “January starts with you in charge — work demands are high, but you’re ready to deliver,” the expert says. While this is happening, Venus in Pisces will be busy at work deepening your romantic bonds, so don’t be afraid to lean into intimate moments with loved ones. By the time the Aquarius new moon arrives on Jan. 29, your house of partnerships will be illuminated, which could be beneficial for both your career and your personal life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) As a hardworking earth sign, you’ll be happy to hear that great things are on the horizon for your career, dear Virgo. This abundance won’t start to take off until after Jan. 20, per Samay, but don’t worry, because your efforts pay off with potential promotions around the new moon on the 29th.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The theme for Libras this January is partnership and teamwork. Your collaborative capabilities will first be put to the test after the 6th, when home life and leadership responsibilities are highlighted. Then, you may experience a shift in your love life around the 20th, which will carry until the Aquarius new moon on Jan. 29. Whether the connections you make are romantic or platonic, make sure to value them just the same.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) If you’ve been itching to travel, now’s the time to book that plane ticket. The Cancer full moon on Jan. 13 is ripe for adventure, and Mars’ placement in your chart at this time encourages exploration. You might want to plan your trip before the 20th, though, because once the sun enters Aquarius your priorities will likely shift toward home and family. To appease this tender side of you, Samay recommends hosting a cozy gathering during the Jan. 29 new moon to bring loved ones together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) FG Trade/Getty Images New Year’s usually inspires a fresh start, so don’t be surprised if you feel compelled to make some changes to your home, Sagittarius. Once the sun enters Aquarius on Jan. 20, you may feel the overwhelming desire to travel — but that’s nothing new for a Sag like you. When the new moon arrives on Jan. 29, consider that your green light to take that trip.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) It’s time to celebrate, Capricorn. While the sun is in your sign, you’ll feel a boost of confidence that’ll surely keep you warm throughout the chilly month of January. Though you’re usually one to pinch pennies, don’t be afraid to treat yourself for once. It is your birthday, after all. The new moon on Jan. 29 is expected to be extremely abundant for your bank account and longterm financial goals. So go ahead and swipe that card, because it’s going to come back to you tenfold.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The sun will be in your sign for the latter half of January, which means you have an exciting month ahead, Aquarius. In fact, according to Samay, water bearers are expected to have the best month ahead. Not only will Venus in Pisces bring good fortune to your finances, but Mercury’s placement in your chart will help you communicate with clarity. By the time the new moon arrives on Jan. 29, you will have entered a new era of self-expression, which will benefit you long after the sun exits your sign on Fab. 18. “Embrace the opportunities — it’s your moment,” says Samay.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Prepare to be blessed with abundance this January, Pisces. Venus, the planet of pleasure, love, and beauty, will be in your sign this month, so expect this planetary transit to have a positive impact on your “charm and creativity,” per Samay. At the same time, Mars retrograde will inspire you to do some “quiet reflection” until mid-January, so be careful as to not give too much of yourself away to others and invest in your self-care routine instead. Once the new moon arrives on Jan. 29, you will feel like a whole new person with new goals, aspirations, and a greater understanding of your spiritual side as well.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor