Give yourself a round of applause, you made it through 2024. Well, almost — there’s only one month standing between you and the new year, and according to the cosmos, it’s going to be 31 days filled with gratitude, kindness, and, of course, holiday spirit.

December kicks off with a new moon in Sagittarius that can help you bring those end-of-the-year manifestations to life. Throughout the course of the month, Mars retrograde in Leo, which starts on Dec. 6, will continue its opposition with Pluto in Aquarius, revealing tension and a drive to fight for what people want or feel is right. This, plus the selfless spirit of the holidays, is sure to put a major emphasis on community and inspire appreciation for those around you.

On Dec. 15, a full moon in Gemini will impact your social life — as if you need more holiday parties to attend — and a second new moon, this time in the hardworking sign of Capricorn, on Dec. 30 will help close out the year with ambition and motivation for 2025.

Some Signs Will Feel December’s Astrology More Than Others

If you’re a Gemini, Sagittarius, or Capricorn, expect December to be extra merry and bright. Cancers, Leos, and Aquarians, on the other hand, may have a less-than-cheery month ahead, according to Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass. But don’t let that hold you back from getting into the holiday spirit, because there’s something for every zodiac sign to look forward to this month.

Ahead, Gerdes breaks down each zodiac sign’s December 2024 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Erik van Ingen/Getty Images As a fire sign, you’ve always been determined and confident, Aries. This month, though, others may perceive these qualities as cocky or smug. Gerdes warns that some friendships may “buckle under the weight of your newfound self-expression.” But don’t let the opinions of others get in the way of your growth. “This could be an excellent month for tending to any open wounds — in yourself or others,” the astrologer says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) As a sign obsessed with stability, a Taurus like you may be nervous to hear that the new moon on Dec. 1 could come with a new work opportunity or “a meaningful change in a relationship,” per Gerdes. Remember, change doesn’t have to be scary. If you’ve been feeling called to take a risk for a while, embrace this energy and use it to build that dream life you’ve been manifesting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You’ve somehow managed to remain grounded throughout the chaos of the last few months, Gemini, and December will be no different. “Your hard work is not being done in vain,” says Gerdes. “Continue to plow forward. In case anyone is attempting to pick a fight, there is no time for unnecessary battles.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Mars will be retrograding in your second house of material possessions and value, Cancer, which means there’s never been a better time to reassess your spending habits and make a budget as needed. You may also experience tension in some key relationships. If so, don’t be afraid to take a step back and reevaluate whether these connections are still serving you. You’re always quick to put a Band-Aid on an open wound for the sake of others, but it’s about time you let someone else feel the sting for once.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Oscar Wong/Getty Images Being the social butterfly that you are, you probably have a lot of holiday plans lined up for December, huh, Leo. But because Mars will be retrograding in your sixth house of health and wellness, it’s important to make time for yourself and allow for rejuvenation. “You might be rethinking your personal goals, taking a break from rigorous routines, and doing a psychological deep dive,” says Gerdes. “Release what you need to and start fresh for the new year.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) If you’ve been manifesting a date for New Year’s Eve, dear Virgo, you’re in luck, because the cosmos are on your side. “The new moon at the end of the month supports a new romantic path, and you might already sense that your relationships are going to take more of your attention around this time,” says Gerdes. December won’t be all rainbows and butterflies, however. Mars retrograde has the potential to “jostle some suppressed memories,” but it’s important not to let these reminder set you back. (Almost) new year, new you, right?

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) In December, Libras like you will be completing a cycle exploring their identities and embracing shifts in relationships. But you can’t have growth without some change, so don’t be surprised if your newfound confidence drives a wedge between you and your friendships. Though letting go of connections can be difficult, you’ll want to let this cycle of renewal and personal rebirth play out so that you can enter 2025 as the best version of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) The sun will be transiting through your second house of resources, which means finances could be a big theme for you this month, Scorpio. Be open to possible entrepreneurial endeavors, but be warned that throwing yourself into work may cause some tension at home. “Mitigating challenges and being proactive with a family member or employer could help you find your sense of calm,” says Gerdes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Peter Muller/Getty Images For Sagittarians like you, December will be all about compromise, compromise, compromise. Luckily, your innate ability to be flexible will make this easy, and help bring in positive relationships and new financial opportunities as a result. “If you’re intentional with your time and investments in relationships, great things can sprout in the new year,” says Gerdes. The expert also shares that the Sags will have the best month out of all the zodiac signs, which means the good times don’t have to end when your season closes out on Dec. 21.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Since December is the last month of the year, it’s only fitting that the transits over the course of the next 31 days are expected to bring release and renewal for you, Capricorn. The first new moon of the month on Dec. 1 will inspire you to leave behind an inner struggle, which will make room for an abundant manifesting period during the Dec. 30 new moon in your sign. Happy birthday to you!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) You might want to keep a low profile this month, Aquarius. Per Gerdes, the upcoming Mars retrograde could illuminate how your relationships impact your health and well-being, so it’s best to just focus your energy on yourself until the transit is over. And as tempting as it may be, now isn’t the best time to get cuffed up, either. Instead, you’ll want to spend the final days of the year figuring out what it is you’re looking for in relationship, how you can improve your communication, and honoring your commitment to self-empowerment. “As the year wraps up, reflect on how your ideologies have shifted,” says Gerdes. “You’re likely to start the year with a new outlook.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) If the holidays have got you in your feels, Pisces, now is the time to lean into your intuitive side and make decisions “aligned with what you need for nourishment.” Get more sleep. Create a routine for yourself. It’s little things like these that will help you enter 2025 as your best self.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author of Astrology & Shadow Work: Self-Discovery With Your Celestial Compass