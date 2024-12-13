Spoiler alert: This post discusses the events of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3, Episode 4.

Bela’s love life just got a lot... hairier. In the Dec. 12 episode of Sex Lives of College Girls, Bela explores a clandestine relationship with Essex College’s fox mascot. Half the fun of their hookups, Bela insists, is that the mystery man beneath the costume keeps his furry suit on while they get steamy. For actor Amrit Kaur, this was a chance to help viewers embrace their kinkier sides more openly.

“I think the truth is in secrecy in our bedrooms, we love to play in costumes and get-ups, but we react differently seeing it on film,” Kaur tells Elite Daily. “But Bela just doesn’t care about that. She’s like, ‘This is a fetish, and I’m into it.’”

The message of the scene may be a blend of silly and empowering, but filming it was a different matter entirely. “I was making out with that mascot a lot. I had so much fake fur in my mouth,” Kaur says. “I had to gargle after every take. It was really funny.”

Is filming an intimate moment with a giant animal head better than filming a sex scene with another actor? “Well, there are pros and cons to both,” Kaur says.

While Bela’s sexual appetite is as voracious as ever in Season 3, her character has been going through some big changes. Most notably, after losing her position on the campus’s humor magazine, she’s trying to do some good by volunteering as a freshman advisor. Kaur says that while Bela was cruel to her fellow women writers last season, the actor doesn’t want viewers to jump to simply vilifying her.

“We live in a culture where we either demonize people or make them heroes. Bela’s misogyny was, ‘I must put other women down to get ahead,’ which is a very human quality,” Kaur says. “I'm sure all of us have stepped on a woman at some point. I have.” She explains that sometimes audiences would rather villainize a character than admit to having the same flaws. “I felt that people demonized Bela as opposed to going, ‘Oof, I've done that too. And why did I do that?’ It provides an opportunity for conversation if we want it.”

New episodes of Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Max.