Adam Brody Is Avoiding The Nobody Wants This Season 2 Writers' Room

Nobody Wants This Season 2 is underway, but Adam Brody isn’t interested in learning too much about the upcoming plot — at least, not yet. The next season is set to begin filming in February for a September 2025 release. In the meantime, the actor is trying not to “impose” himself on the creative process. During a Dec. 19 interview with Backstage, Brody explained why he is avoiding the writers’ room as they work on the hit show’s second season.

It’s not a lack of care keeping Brody away. According to him, it’s just better to let the writers work it out *before* he starts weighing in. “I’ll have thoughts on their thoughts,” he said. “If I know and I like it, then I’m gonna go, ‘Great, alright, let me think about: OK, now what?’ Now I’m gonna have to start coming up with ideas. And if I both like it and have some concerns, then I’d start to worry.”

Brody’s solution is steering clear of the Season 2 writers’ room. “In general, I’m blissfully unaware. I kind of don’t want to know, because they seem to have a well-oiled machine going,” he added. “In my head right now, it’s all perfect, and I don’t have to do anything.”

Netflix

The actor also seemed happy to have the show’s creator, Erin Foster, take the reins. “Even though this show is a real group effort and there’s a writers’ room and we have a bunch of talented people, it really is Erin’s voice, so it’s her story to tell,” he said. “And I don’t think, especially at this point, I want to impose myself on it.”

But that doesn’t mean Brody will stay uninvolved indefinitely. “Listen, when I ultimately see [Season 2], I will have no shortage of thoughts. There’ll be minute thoughts and broad thoughts and thoughts on the day and thoughts in the moment and thoughts well before,” he said. “But for now, I’m very content to let them do their thing.”