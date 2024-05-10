The serpent woman strikes again. Megan Thee Stallion’s snake alter ego, which she first introduced on 2023’s “Cobra,” is still out for blood. The rapper has been aiming at those who’ve discredited her character, and that venom’s wildly potent on her diss track, “Hiss.” Now, she’s back with a vengeance on her new single, “Boa.” While Megan’s sharp-tongued charisma shines on this track, the early aughts references in the music video is the real star of the moment.
The “Boa” video, which released on May 10, sees Megan flaunting her love of anime and iconic characters from video games. She introduces herself as a python-fighter, loosely inspired by Boa Hancock from One Piece and Mortal Kombat’s Mileena, who exists in a video game world similar to Jumanji.
As players become immersed in the game, Megan’s other fighter characters come out to play. There’s her take of Christie Monteiro from Tekken, a vibrant dancer who’s stuck on a Dance Dance Revolution set — Megan’s mind is truly unmatched.
Let’s take a closer look at all of the references in the “Boa” music video.