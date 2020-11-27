Even celebs' love lives aren't all VIP sections and hotel room sex. It can absolutely suck, and Megan has the perfect lyrics to remind fans that she has more in common with us than we might think.

1. "My clothes fit tight, but my heart need a seamstress / Look, why you wanna do the bad b*tch wrong? / 'Bout to make this every bad b*tch song." — "Circles"

2. "His friends and his dad hate me / I broke his lil' heart, he a crybaby." — "Crybaby" ft. DaBaby

3. "I would never trip about any old d*ck / If my heart broke, it's nothin' that my jeweler won't fix." — "Do It On The Tip" ft. City Girls

4. "Just come get all your stuff, I guess my love ain't good enough / You act so hard with me, but I just saw you in a picture lookin' soft with her." — "Don't Rock Me To Sleep"

5. "It's been about six months / Since I threw out all your stuff / You never stood a chance with me / Now it's looking like you're way better off with her." — "Don't Rock Me To Sleep"