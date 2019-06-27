It's A "Hot Girl Summer" & Here's How 10 People Are Celebrating

You loved uncuffing season. Now, get ready for a "hot girl summer!" The season born from 24-year-old Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion's catch phrase "real hot girl sh*t:" an umbrella term for anything a woman or femme does that's admirable, bold, and praiseworthy. Now, Megan's debut mixtape, Fever, which dropped in May 2019, serves as a soundtrack to a "hot girl summer." It's similar to uncuffing season in that yes, it can include the thrill of summer flings and the seasonal magic that compels you to answer more "u up?" texts. But it's bigger than that. A hot girl summer is a summer in which women and femmes prioritize themselves in a way that's admirable, bold, and praiseworthy — mainly by giving a middle finger to the patriarchy.

That can look like having lots of casual sex, or having no sex at all, or trying something kinky with a long-term romantic partner. That can look like taking a mental health day to journal, go to therapy, and find your happy place. That can look like LGBTQIA+ Pride. It can also look like body positivity when unrealistic beauty standards are trying to keep you from posting the Instagram thirst trap of the summer. And so much more!

Here are 10 women and femmes on what a hot girl summer means to them, and how they're turning that Megan Thee Stallion's empowerment into action.

Permission to live your best life Guille Faingold / Stocksy I feel like a 'hot girl summer' just means living your best life and being your best self, and doing so completely uninhibited. — Danielle, 23

A season of "you do you" Marco Govel / Stocksy A summer about doing you, for real — allowing experiences and feelings into your life that you may not have really considered before. Me and my girl are both on our hot girl sh*t, because we're in new environments, and maneuvering all the ups and downs that come with growth. And then when we link up after my study abroad program, it’s going to be hot girl squared. — Gis, 21

Work hard, play hard Bonnin Studio / Stocksy A 'hot girl summer' for me means: I’m young, it’s warm out, I’m feeling confident, I’m embracing my natural body, and all these curves — so I will be twerking and drinking this summer. I’m working hard, so I deserve to play hard and make memories with my girls. — Sharde, 24

Less patriarchy, more orgasms and self-love W2 Photography / Stocksy A 'hot girl summer' — or Megan Thee Stallion’s message in general, really — is all about black women doing what they want and putting themselves first. I feel like she’s specifically speaking to women like her. Demand orgasms. Walk away from anything that doesn’t build you up. Go to parties. Leave your bra at home. Twerk in front of the mirror or in front of a crowd. A hot girl summer is really about leaving patriarchal expectations at the door, and living your best damn life. — Nadia-Elyse, 32

Being un-f*ck-with-able Visual Spectrum / Stocksy Like I’m the baddest b*tch — nobody better mess with my energy. — Ciara, 22

Banishing the male gaze Leandro Crespi / Stocksy To me, it’s about reclaiming your summer and your body in a season that’s usually fraught with body image issues, harassment, and the way the male gaze can quickly turn dangerous — especially for femmes and trans women. A 'hot girl summer' is for everyone who had to stop feeling carefree in order to feel safe. And in that way, it’s fun, defiant, sexy rebellion. — Natsumi, 24

Be whoever you want to be Guille Faingold / Stocksy When I hear 'hot girl summer,' I hear a summer of not being tied down to societal expectations set by men. I hear it being a time of men paying their dues to women. I hear a flip of the script. I hear a time of being free — a time of freedom where women can be and express who they wanna be. Megan shows us real 'hot girl sh*t' isn’t just a** out and boobies out: It’s Solange, Kehlani, and Rihanna. It’s saving the oceans, it’s having fun... It’s being yourself and owning yourself. A definition of yourself that you wrote. A definition that can encompass a lot or little bit, but it’s yourself. And being proud as f*ck about it. No guidelines and a lot of freedom. I love Megan. I listen to her everyday. She’s my soul lately. I could cry. — Joanna, 23

Making memories with the homies Jayme Burrows / Stocksy A 'hot girl summer' to me means reclaiming your energy, having lots of confidence, not giving a f*ck about negative opinions, and overall, having fun with your crew! It's getting golden, and making memories for the fall and winter seasons. — Cece, 20

An unbothered season Visual Spectrum / Stocksy A 'hot girl summer' means doing what I want, when I want, to achieve maximal levels of unbothered-ness and happiness. It’s that young, wild, free energy. If I want to thot today and be cuffed tomorrow? So be it! It’s my world and I do what I want. — Britt, 24