It was the best of times, it was the worst of times: It was swimsuit szn, and in my humblest of opinions, it can be one of the most stressful times of the year. I love, love, love rocking a cute suit at the pool and on the 'Gram, but I absolutely hate the process of shopping for said cute suit, especially when options are limited. This year, though, I definitely feel more optimistic, especially after seeing what's in the Nasty Gal Swim Featuring Tara Lynn collection. The retailer's new line of bathing suits has all the season's trending colors and cuts available in sizes 0-20, so tons of people can find a suit that speaks to them. Am I actually excited about bathing suit shopping right now? Pinch me, it's a summertime miracle.

Body inclusivity is something Nasty Gal prioritizes heavily, and their current offering of plus size clothing, which debuted back in 2018, is pretty damn cute. That said, they knew they'd need to step it up even more for summer, so they teamed up with model Tara Lynn, who served major curvy looks in Sports Illustrated's 2019 Swimsuit issue, to drop the plus size swim and beachwear collection of everyone's wildest dreams. The best part? Everything is priced between $20 and $50. Given that plus size pieces can often be marked up, that's a pretty big deal, so shoppers can save some coin and still look cute — a win win, thank you v much, Nasty Gal.

We're talking bikinis, one pieces, and cover-ups, people!

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Get ready to serve some beach body ~lewks~ in these cute styles:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

“I couldn’t be more excited to be featured in Nasty Gal’s swim launch," Lynn gushed in a press release about the new line. "The collection is all about being fashion-forward and empowering women to be their most authentic selves,” she added.

“It’s really important to look at yourself and focus on what’s beautiful and unique about you," said Lynn in the press release, "This collection is reflective of that.”

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

The trendspotter in me can't help but swoon over how on point the pieces are — knotted-front tops, one-shoulder necklines, belted waists, and more special details give these suits a stylish, modern edge. Classic black, bold turqoise, and ethereal seafoam green stand out the most as far as color options.

And of course, this silver python moment, because simply put, yes:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

I'm also here for this maxiskirt-esque sarong moment. Like, hi, actual beach goddess:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Watch out, beachgoers, I'll be serving looks on sand near you v v soon:

I've never been so excited to shop for swimwear! And at under $50 apiece, these suits are reasonably-priced enough that I can treat myself to a few without feeling shopper's remorse.And maybe a coverup or two, too? When the styles are this good, why not go all out? If you want to shop the collection in its entirety, you can see what's good on the Nasty Gal website right now.