Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are doing what they do best: keeping everyone guessing about the status of their relationship. The former fiancés broke up at the end of 2024, but since then, they’ve welcomed a baby together and entered into a co-parenting arrangement — so they’re not really out of each other’s lives. There has been a lot of chatter that the exes may find their way back to a romance once again, and it’s gotten even louder after MGK’s latest comment on Fox’s Instagram.

Fox made her long-awaited return to social media on March 3, sharing her first Instagram grid post since she wiped her profile in 2024. “Everything is more beautiful because we are doomed,” she wrote, alongside a couple photos of herself in a tight black top and a revealing thong. The thirst trap clearly worked on Fox’s ex, as MGK jumped in the comments to say, “Stoked I have your phone number.”

The flirty remark may have onlookers thinking that Fox and MGK have gotten back together, but according to TMZ’s sources, they remain broken up.

Keeping up with Fox and MGK’s romantic ups and downs has been a full-time job for their fans. The couple began dating in 2020, and then announced their engagement at the start of 2022. But things took a turn after that. One year into the engagement, the couple began facing near constant breakup and makeup rumors, with Fox ultimately ending the relationship right before the beginning of 2026.

About four months later, Fox welcomed her and MGK’s daughter, Saga Blade. Though they are raising Saga as co-parents, Fox and MGK have not rekindled their romance. That said, come sources have claimed that the two have been “act[ing] like a couple” since Saga came into their lives.

“He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official,” a source told People. “Megan's very happy with how he's stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They're putting the baby first, and it's brought them closer in many ways.”