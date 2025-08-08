Megan Fox may be Machine Gun Kelly’s ex, but she’s still his muse. Even more than that, the actor is also lending her hand to MGK’s art, co-writing a standout song on her former flame’s new album Lost Americana. This is the first time Fox has had a credit on one of MGK’s musical projects, and both the title and lyrics of the track she helped pen offer some incredibly telling insight into on-and-off couple’s fiery connection.

In the final song on Lost Americana, MGK takes inspiration from one of the most famous tales of tragic romance: the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. The singer compares losing a lover to Orpheus’ journey into Hell to bring his dead soulmate back to the world of the living, only for her to slip away from him as a result of his mistrust.

“Somewhere in a diffеrent realm, we're still together / Somehow, I'll find my way to you again,” Kelly laments. “Strands of your hair still on my shoulder / And gravity's pull was never stronger / Than my soul's cord attached to you / I'm lost, but my heart's got the map to you.”

In the closing bridge, MGK confesses he may not be the perfect partner for his lost lover, but he can’t bear the thought of ever being without her:

Do you remember when you mistakenly / Thought that I could make you happy? / I wish that we could still dream and dream / I won't let you love me, but I can't let you leave me / It's a tragedy, and we've all seen that scene

Like a few other emotional cuts from the new album, “Orpheus” seems to be clearly inspired by MGK’s breakup with Fox towards the end of 2024. Since the split, the two have welcomed a baby together. The young girl’s name has been revealed as Saga Blade, although fans originally theorized she may be named Celestial Seed after that’s what Kelly initially called her. The cute nickname makes an appearance in the opening lines of “Orpheus,” as MGK sings, “We grew a tree back in the garden / With a celestial seed that fell down to us from the stars.”

The themes of the co-written track mirror a poem Fox published in 2023 as a part of her collection Pretty Boys are Poisonous. In her piece titled “prove it, orpheus,” Fox entreats her partner to loudly declare her as his greatest love and greatest regret: “Don’t write it in a song,” Fox wrote. “Cut yourself open and write it in blood.”

MGK’s song doesn’t use any exact lines from Fox’s poem, but it seems clear that the two both consider the story of Orpheus and Eurydice to be emblematic of their own relationship.