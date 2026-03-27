I Spent 2 Days On The Love Overboard Yacht — Here Are All The Deets

When I was first approached to fly to Europe to visit the set of Love Overboard in June 2025, there was still a lot of mystery surrounding the dating reality show. All I knew was that it was being filmed on a superyacht off the coast of Malta and that Alex Cooper’s Unwell Productions was involved — and yet, that was enough for my answer to be an immediate yes.

Seven days (and one very tight connection through Frankfurt Airport) later, I was in Malta, boarding the Chakra. The 280-foot yacht — which costs over $550,000 per week to charter — played host to the new reality show, which invited a cast of 22 singles aboard to search for love and potentially win the grand prize: a free trip around the world for them and their partner. Of course, there was a twist: Although the coupled-up contestants got to enjoy the Chakra’s luxury amenities Topside, the single cast members were stuck doing chores Downside. All the while, the threat of getting dumped and walking the plank loomed over everyone.

For two days, I visited the Love Overboard set — touring the boat, meeting the cast and show host, Gabby Windey, and getting the chance to watch a dramatic planking. Here are all the details.

The Speedboat Transfer

Hannah Kerns

Getting to the Chakra is not for the weak (or those prone to motion sickness). We had to take a tiny speedboat, which brought us — along with several members of the crew — from the dock near our hotel all the way to the Love Overboard set. Luckily, it was a quick 15-minute ride since the Chakra was docked nearby.

Arriving On Set

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Before boarding the Chakra, we were told to take off our shoes. To preserve the boat, everyone had the choice between going barefoot or wearing brand-new slides. (I chose the slides.)

After crossing the gangway, we walked onto the first level, which featured two long dining tables and a bar, where some of the Downsiders mix drinks for the Topsiders. The cast also used this space for group meals.

The Control Room

The control room was one of the first spaces I saw on the boat. This blacked-out space is where the producers and directors watch the show, monitoring the cameras and looking over footage. I caught a sneak peek of one confessional, where a cast member was worrying about the prospect of walking the plank. Unfortunately, no photos were allowed, so I couldn’t document this part.

Interviewing The Cast

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My first day on set, I met several members of the cast — Gia, Lexi, James, Tim, David, and Keif — to interview them about their experiences on the show. All the journalists’ interviews were conducted on one of the boat’s upper decks. In between each interview, we refueled with snacks and Unwell Hydration. On the other side of the boat, some cast members spotted us and waved.

The Topside

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After the interviews wrapped, we got to tour the boat, starting with the Topside. On the upper level, there were two different decks, full of comfy lounge chairs and sunscreen. The Topside interior space was coastal-themed and luxurious. We also got a peek at some of the bedrooms — private spaces with large beds and plenty of room to spread out.

The Downside

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The Downside, aka the ship’s D Deck or basement, was a different story. Here, the unlucky contestants shared rooms with tiny port windows. They were also stuck sleeping in cramped bunk beds — not exactly a relaxing oasis after a long day of cooking, bartending, and cleaning.

The Planking Platform

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A trip to the planking platform — a menacing feature on the boat that was added for the show’s planking ceremonies — finished off the tour. The deck actually featured two separate planks. After each date, the Topsider has to decide who they want to couple up with. Both vulnerable contestants board the planks, but only one drops. Whoever the Topsider chooses is saved, and they get to stay on the ship and in their couple. The other contestant is dumped and literally drops down 30 feet into the ocean below.

Interviewing Gabby

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Day 2 started with a return to the upper deck for an on-camera interview with Windey. Before she arrived, we were able to peer over the railing to see the crew filming (specifically, capturing the aftermath of one couple's self-elimination).

During my chat with Windey, we discussed her approach to hosting the show and more BTS details. Plus, her makeup artist let me in on one of the reality TV maven’s skin care secrets: Sol de Janeiro’s Glowmotions Glow Oil in Rio Sunset.

A Quick Dip

Hannah Kerns

All morning, we were eyeing a local beach near the boat. So after the interviews wrapped and we grabbed lunch nearby, the other journalists and I trekked over to the water. We went for a quick dip in the ocean and spent most of the afternoon lounging along the shore and people-watching.

Another Chat With Gabby & Watching The Planking

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After our beach evening wrapped up, I got word that I could head back to the boat for another quick interview with Gabby, while she got ready for filming the show’s first-ever nighttime planking ceremony. (This time, the couple voted least compatible was going down together.)

We walked up to the platform together, and I got to stand with the crew while they did some test runs before the contestants arrived. Apparently, before any cast member gets planked, a dive team does a run-through of the process.

Once the water-bound couple got situated on the plank, they were instructed to stand in a specific pencil dive position to prepare to go overboard, as a safety precaution. (The couple I watched broke the rules, though, giving each other a high five right before dropping to sea level.)

The drop itself was dramatic, and a few people watching on the sidelines yelped when the couple disappeared. TL;DR, it was a splashy way to cap off two days on the Chakra.

Every episode of Love Overboard is now available to stream on Hulu.