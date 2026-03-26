Love Overboard isn’t premiering on Hulu until March 26, but the Alex Cooper-produced reality show is already making a splash. The yacht-based dating series invited 22 singles to join the crew in Malta for a summer of love... and chores. While the coupled-up cast members got to soak in the sun on the Topside, the singles were stuck living in tiny bunks on the Downside, and their days were filled with grueling tasks, like scrubbing toilets with toothbrushes. It’s not exactly a dream vacay, but plenty of 20-somethings still signed up — including David Fuhrmann, a 29-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri.

David, who worked in mental-health counseling for pediatric trauma before transitioning to private practice, was made for reality TV. Casting directors reached out to him on Instagram a few different times for other shows before he was offered Love Overboard. “With this show, it seemed like I had a better chance of finding love,” he says. “On other shows, there are a million dogs fighting for one bone. The odds are much slimmer, and maybe 1% of relationships work out afterwards. That doesn’t align with what I’m looking for.”

Below, David spills all the details on his dating life — plus, he teases his “messy” season aboard the super yacht.

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Elite Daily: Who’s your celebrity crush?

David Fuhrmann: Right now it’s Madison Beer. Growing up, it was Meagan Good from Stomp the Yard.

ED: How would you describe your type?

DF: My type is personality-based, so I like somebody who has good morals and a lot of depth to them. Aesthetically, my type usually has a lot of enhancements. I appreciate plastic. I love filler. I like Botox. I see it as effort.

ED: What was your dating life like before Love Overboard?

DF: I went through a breakup about a year ago. Since then, I’ve been doing a whole bunch of stuff — from dates that went nowhere to almost getting married in Vegas to someone I met that night.

For my birthday, I flew a girl I didn’t know that well out to Phuket, Thailand, to spend a week with me. I’ve been just trying stuff and seeing what works. I’m really OK with failure, so I try to lean into these experiences.

ED: What was your goal, coming onto the show?

DF: To fall in love. I wanted something real. My thought was that if the show is willing to fly me out, they must have someone in mind for me. I felt like there was a good chance of finding somebody.

ED: Have you watched any other reality TV shows?

DF: I feel like I’ve watched them all. Love Island, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Brother, FBoy Island, Temptation Island. They’re dope shows. You get to see real people who are not TV trained.

ED: What surprised you the most about this experience?

DF: Everything surprised me. I didn’t expect to go so deep into my personal life and my own personal baggage. I didn’t expect that stuff to come to the surface.

ED: Did you tell anyone where you were headed off to?

DF: We weren’t allowed to tell too many people, so I didn’t tell any of my friends. I only told my mom initially. Once it was confirmed and I got my flight ticket, I told the rest of my immediate family. It’s funny because my stepdad was like, “All right, now you got to think strategy and alliances.” I was like, “What? This is about love.”

ED: Is there anything you’re nervous about your family seeing?

DF: If they show all 24 hours of every day, I’m going to want my family to look away for certain parts. Absolutely. It all depends on what they show.

I am proud of how I’ve handled tough decisions, so I’m OK with them seeing that. I’m proud of my character and how I’ve presented myself. But as far as intimacy with people on the boat, no, my family doesn’t need to see all that. They can always fast-forward, at least.

ED: Describe the season in one word.

DF: Messy.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.