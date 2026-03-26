Gia Aldisert is best known on TikTok for her advice-filled makeup tutorials — plus, she’s best friends and roommates with Love Island’s Iris Kendall in Los Angeles. Now, Gia herself is entering the reality TV world on Hulu’s Love Overboard.

The new dating show, produced by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network, invited 22 hot singles to Malta for a steamy summer on 280-foot super yacht — but of course, there was a twist. While the coupled-up contestants got to enjoy the luxury amenities Topside, the single cast members were stuck working Downside — a job that involved cooking, serving, and cleaning. The only way to access the lush life was to find a match among the Topside contestants by wooing them on dates. Failure meant walking the plank, dropping into the ocean, and exiting the show.

Gia already had a following on social media when she was approached to join the cast through her agent. The 22-year-old real-estate agent felt ready to find love — why not do it on a yacht? “I was in a relationship for six and a half years, from age 15 to 21. For the past two years, I’ve been single. Now, I feel like I’m finally ready to find my person,” Gia tells Elite Daily.

Below, everything to know about Gia and her Love Overboard experience.

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Elite Daily: What is your zodiac chart?

Gia Aldisert: I’m a Gemini sun, Leo rising, and an Aquarius moon.

ED: Who’s your celebrity crush?

GA: Massimo from 365 Days, but it’s also the energy. I love a masculine, dominant man with the dark features. They need to be tall — 6-foot-2 and above, please. I’m 5-foot-9, and I wear heels, so I need you matching my energy next to me.

ED: What made you say yes to Love Overboard?

GA: Throughout the casting process, everyone was pretty straightforward. I knew I was going to be in Malta on a yacht. I knew that there was a catch to it involving the luxury amenities. But I’m the type of person that says yes to opportunities, so I knew I had to partake.

ED: What type of dater are you?

GA: Spontaneous as f*ck. I’m the type of person, the last date I went on, we jumped out of a plane together when we first met and then we had our date continue.

ED: What was your mindset, coming into this?

GA: My goal going into this was just to be open to the experience. When you have too much tunnel vision, that’s when sh*t goes south. I came into this with an open mind and fully put myself out there.

ED: Describe your Love Overboard experience.

GA: A journey.

ED: Ahead of filming, did you tell anyone where you were headed?

GA: I told my mom, my roommate, and my twin brother. I told everyone else I was frolicking around Europe with no phone, off the grid. They knew that was on-brand for me.

ED: Anything you’re worried about your family watching?

GA: I’ve handled this situation with a lot of respect and grace. I’m an open book when it comes to my life in general. My family already knows how I act, and they know what to expect. This is me. Take it or leave it.

ED: What about this experience surprised you the most?

GA: The most surprising part has been the friendships. I know I’m going to have a lifelong support system afterwards from these relationships. Lexi [Borges] is my best friend here.

ED: Was it difficult to be your natural self in front of the cameras?

GA: I was good at tuning out the cameras. I got used to the process quickly. However, you do have those flashes where you’re like, “Holy f*ck, the foul sh*t I just said is fully on television.” There were so many times when me and Lex would hold our mics [to mute the audio] and just say the foulest stuff. Later, we found out that doesn’t work.

ED: Before this, were you a big reality TV person?

GA: I watched Love Island. But once this was in the works, I completely zoned out of reality TV. I don’t like to have expectations. I don’t want to be studying the guidebook before. Let me be my own person and put down the TV remote.

ED: What was it like to have Gabby Windey as a host?

GA: She’s hilarious. She makes everything fun. When we see her, she's bringing the bad news and scary situations, but something about her energy is calming. I’m like, “OK, that’s our girl.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.