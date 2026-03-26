Get your life jackets ready: Love Overboard is almost here. Hulu’s new dating reality show — produced by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network — is putting a nautical spin on the classic premise. This time, contestants are dating aboard a yacht in Malta, and while the coupled-up cast members get to enjoy the perks of the Topside, the singles are stuck working on the Downside. Think: Below Deck meets Love Island, but with Gabby Windey as host. One more thing — when it’s time to go home, contestants have to walk the plank and drop 30 feet into the ocean.

Lexi Borges is one of the Love Overboard contestants making a splash. Originally from California, the 26-year-old now lives in Miami, Florida, where she worked as an executive assistant at a tech company before joining the reality TV world.

When casting reached out to Lexi over Instagram DMs, she was sold. “I was just really excited to be on a big yacht and meet a bunch of hot girls and hot guys,” she says. Of course, there was a twist: Going into the show, Lexi didn’t know about the possibility of being stuck on the Downside, where the days are full of grueling chores. “I didn’t even know that yachts have a bunker down there. I’ve only seen the lavish side of yachts. That was my biggest surprise.”

Ahead of Love Overboard premiering March 26 on Hulu, here’s everything to know about Lexi.

Hulu

Elite Daily: What’s your zodiac sign?

Lexi Borges: Leo.

ED: Who is your celebrity crush?

LB: My celebrity crush is Cristiano Ronaldo. I’m usually into darker features — dark hair, dark eyes, a tan man.

ED: What made you say yes to the show?

LB: Oh, I’m a lover girl. I’ve been in relationships my entire life, so it was about time for me to find another relationship to jump into.

ED: What was your dating life like before Love Overboard?

LB: Fun. I loved being single. I’m really good at being single, also really good at being in a relationship. I’m having fun no matter what I'm doing.

ED: Describe the season in one word.

LB: Diabolical.

ED: You’re on a boat — and there’s a real possibility of having to walk the plank. Did you do a swim test ahead of filming?

LB: Yes, and I can’t swim, to be honest with you, so I was so scared that day. I cried after the swim test. I had these divers basically holding me up the whole time. I was like, “I don’t know what I'm doing. I need a life jacket.”

ED: What did you think of Gabby as host?

LB: Once I saw her, I was like, “Ooh, this is going to be funny. This is going to be fun. She’s amazing.” I was really excited to see her come out.

ED: How much did you tell your family and friends about what you were signing up for?

LB: I honestly didn’t say much. I told my parents and my best friend. They were super supportive. Everyone else thinks I’m just on a hiatus somewhere in Europe with no phone, which is totally like me to do something spontaneous like this.

ED: Is there anything you’re worried about your family watching?

LB: My family already knows that I’m a menace, so they’re not going to be surprised.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.