I’ve been to Miami nearly 20 times, so when my husband and I were invited to a wedding about an hour away from the sun-soaked city, I said, “Why not again?” While Miami was once an escape defined by pool parties and nightclubs in my 20s, it’s taken on an entirely new identity in my 30s. It’s become a kind of DIY winter wellness retreat — a chance to move my body, soak up vitamin D, sleep well, eat well, and maybe even book a luxe massage. Since I’ve visited the city numerous times, I’ve experienced the boat days and visited Wynwood Walls (both of which I definitely recommend if you’re new to the city), so I don’t feel the need to cram my days when I go now. Not only does it make for a more affordable trip — since so many of Miami’s relaxing activities are free or included at your hotel — but it also lets me indulge in one of my favorite types of vacations: acting like I live there. And this time around, my husband and I both worked one of the days we were there, which only added to my fantasy of pretending like I’m a local.

Kimpton Epic Hotel, a waterfront hotel in downtown Miami, offered to host me. I was excited to stay in Brickell, the city’s financial center. With views of Biscayne Bay, the neighborhood feels almost Manhattan-like in some ways — think high-rises, international banks, rooftop restaurants and bars, and a walkable layout. I’d been to Brickell years ago for a happy hour at a high-energy sports bar and another time to visit a friend’s apartment, but I’ve only ever stayed in South Beach. Brickell ended up being the perfect location for this trip, where we half-worked, half-played, and fully wanted to get our steps in.

Even better, the hotel offered me its Sleighcation suite — a one-of-a-kind room, completely decked out for the holidays (with an emphasis on the Grinch) that’s available until Jan. 2, 2026. I jumped at this opportunity because 1) if you’re a Christmas person, there’s no such thing as too much holiday decor, and 2) I did worry about losing some of my Christmas spirit while I vacationed in a warm location so late into December. Needless to say, the room fully delivered, and Miami was the perfect spot for the getaway we were looking for.

If you’re interested in a quick Miami getaway that blends holiday cheer, a workcation, and a little rejuvenation, here’s a breakdown of everything I did.

Wednesday

10:30 p.m.: Arrive at Miami International Airport

We landed in Miami after a quick two-and-a-half-hour flight from New York. The second we stepped outside of the airport, I breathed in the warm, humid air and let out a sigh of relief (and finally took off my winter coat). The weather in New York for the past month has been extra brutal, and I haven’t been able to be outside or as active as I like.

We jumped into our Lyft to go to the hotel. It was only 15 minutes away, and the whole time I dreamt of how nice it would be to wake up to the sun and actually be excited to go outside.

Lyft to Kimpton Epic Hotel: $26

11 p.m.: Check into the hotel

We arrived at Kimpton Epic Hotel, where a giant Christmas tree and dancing Grinch welcomed us. As we made our way up to the Presidential Suite on the 30th floor, we knew exactly which room was ours — the one with the giant Christmas wreath!

We spent the next 30 minutes walking through every inch of the 1,100-square-foot suite, admiring every small detail, down to the “Stink! Stank! Stunk!” toilet paper. We snapped pics at the various photo ops (all of the mirrors had fun, festive decals, and there were a few Christmas trees full of ornaments and sparkling lights). We even filmed room-tour videos to send our friends back home. Then we snacked on fruit skewers that were — you guessed it — Grinch-themed (green grapes with strawberry and marshmallow Santa hats). When it was time for bed, we moved the Grinch pillow and Max, the dog, stuffed animal, to the chair (temporarily) and closed the shades.

DAY 1 TOTAL: $26

Thursday

7 a.m.: Grab coffee and breakfast and go for a walk

We woke up to a bright, sunny day and wonderfully OTT decorations for days. The first order of business? Get outside ASAP and walk to a local coffee shop. We hit up Naughty Coffee, about 10 minutes from the hotel, where I had a delicious iced oat milk latte ($6).

After strolling around the block and sipping our drinks, we walked to Soul Fresh Juice & Fruit Bar, a minute away. I ordered a papaya fruit bowl ($11) and an almond banana smoothie ($15) to save for later. Lots of people were outside sipping smoothies and iced coffees while they were heading to work — a warm-weather take on the usual hustle and bustle. And definitely a different vibe than walking around at this hour in South Beach, where you’re more likely to see people returning to their hotels after a night out.

Coffee and breakfast: $32

8 a.m.: Work out at the hotel

We walked back to the hotel, where I went for a run at the gym. The gym faces the roof deck pool, so the entire time I imagined how refreshing it’ll be to jump in eventually. After I was done, I sat by the pool for a few minutes and enjoyed some sun before work began.

9 a.m.: Work on the balcony

I wanted to make sure I spent time in our decked-out room, so after my shower, I worked on our private balcony overlooking the bay and moved inside to take calls at the dining table, which was adorned with a greenery tablescape. (There was a dressed-up Christmas tree in the background of my Zooms, naturally.)

1 p.m.: Enjoy an outdoor lunch

I went out for lunch — something I never do in New York during a workday — but it seemed like the Miami way. My eight-minute walk to Pura Vida turned into a 20-minute one as I waited for the drawbridge to go up and down while a boat passed through. Eventually, I arrived to meet my friend who lives and works in Brickell. We enjoyed salads and the sunshine as we caught up.

Lunch per person: $19

2 p.m.: Return to the hotel to finish up work

I made my way back to the hotel — this time, no boat interruption. I moved my laptop to the couch for a change of scenery (and greenery), where I sat among green Grinch pillows and kicked my feet up.

5 p.m.: Go to the beach

We wrapped up our work early and hopped in a car to South Beach to spend some time by the water before dinner.

We wanted to put our toes in the ocean (hey, we’ve been in freezing New York for months!), so we entered the beach near 14th Street, took our shoes off, and felt the cool water wash over us. Then we grabbed our shoes and walked on the boardwalk, admiring the hotel pools and tiki bars we passed while the sun set.

After our walk, we took a Lyft and headed back to the hotel to eat.

Lyfts to and from the beach: $55

6:30 p.m.: Dinner at Area 31

When we arrived at the hotel, we went up to the 16th floor for dinner at Area 31. I figured we’d eat inside, as it was getting dark out, and I assumed it would be chilly and windy, but the host suggested I go check it out on the terrace, which is right next to the pool. I’m so happy I did, because it was perfect outside (I had forgotten how nice Miami’s humidity can be sometimes!) and the panoramic views of Biscayne Bay were unbeatable.

We shared a mezze platter with hummus, muhammara, tzatziki, and tropical hummus (a must) and patatas bravas that were perfectly crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. I also ordered the most refreshing citrus and fennel salad — exactly my vibe on a hot day. My husband got the lobster bucatini with a cream sauce, and while I can’t eat dairy, the lobster came separately, so I got to enjoy a few bites of that too. He had a glass of the Nero d’Avola while I sipped on a delicious passionfruit mocktail. I had mentioned to the server we were celebrating a baby on the way when we had arrived, and at the end of the meal, when they brought out dessert (profiteroles for my husband and raspberry sorbet for me), they surprised us with sparkling apple cider and a giant sparkler. It was the perfect way to end the day.

Dinner: $100 per person (Note: a portion of this meal was comped.)

8:30 p.m.: R&R in the room

We debated going to see a movie but decided to enjoy our holiday-laden room instead. My husband read on the couch (one Grinch pillow behind his head and another under his arm), and I took advantage of the huge tub and array of bath bombs in our bathroom. Talk about recharging!

10 p.m.: Movie in bed

It usually takes us hours to select a movie (and more times than not, we end up with a documentary or an episode of a TV show we’ve seen a million times), but our environment made the choice tonight simple: a Christmas movie. We landed on Home Alone 2, and I made it about halfway through before falling into a deep, jolly sleep.

DAY 2 TOTAL: $206

Friday

7 a.m.: A walk with coffee and an outdoor run

We woke up to another sunny day and a whimsical Grinch-themed backdrop next to our bed. The hotel offers a complimentary coffee, tea, and hot chocolate bar in the lobby, so I made myself a coffee with almond milk and walked out the door, sipping it as I took a stroll along the water and to Bayside Marketplace, an outdoor mall on the marina, where most of the shops were closed or setting up. After that, I ran along the Baywalk, a pedestrian-friendly path, noticing how every dog I passed was cuter than the next.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

8:30 a.m.: Grab breakfast

I finished my run at Maman, where I ordered an avocado toast ($17.50) and an iced oat milk latte ($6) to bring back with me. I headed to the hotel — about 11 minutes — sipping my latte and eager to dig into my avo toast. I love how walkable everything is here.

Breakfast: $23.50

9 a.m.: Pool time

Back at the hotel, I met my husband up at the rooftop pool, where we scored one of its daybeds. The sun was going in and out, which was perfect for our pale New York bodies, which were still adjusting to the 80-plus degrees. We lounged, read, napped, and swam for the next couple of hours — a dream! Around 11, my husband went to Privai Spa in the hotel ($200) for a restorative, 50-minute therapeutic massage and came back smelling like soothing lavender.

I almost opted for the prenatal massage, but I wasn’t ready to leave the pool. Plus, I was craving something cool and refreshing, so I ordered that almond banana smoothie from Soul Fresh Juice & Fruit Bar on Postmates. Lucky for us, they were having a 2-for-1 sale on these smoothies, so I got one for my husband, too. I was stunned to see that my order was being delivered by a robot(!). I was skeptical at first, but I met the cute little delivery vehicle on the walkway by our hotel, entered a code, and opened it up to find our drinks were delivered safe and sound.

Midmorning snack via Postmates: $20

1:30: Shower and head to the beach

We took showers back at the room (even the shower door featured a Grinch hand and red and green decor) and then hopped in a car to Miami Beach.

Lyft to the beach: $25

2:30 p.m.: Lunch picnic on the beach

We picked up lunch at La Sandwicherie, an outdoor dining counter that has been one of my favorite spots in Miami for the last 15-plus years. I got my go-to: the French Riviera salad, and we headed over to the beach, just a couple of blocks away, to eat our late lunch.

Lunch: $10 per person

3:30 p.m.: Bike ride along the boardwalk

We picked up Citi Bikes and rode along the boardwalk and through South Pointe Park, one of my favorite (and inexpensive) things to do in Miami.

Citi Bike rental for one hour: $8.50 per person

Michelle Toglia

4:15 p.m.: Stroll on the beach at sunset

The beach at sunset was so dreamy yesterday that we had to be around for it again. We walked along the water for a bit and then sat on the sand facing the bay side once the sun went down around 5:30.

6:30 p.m.: Drinks at the 1 Hotel

We walked along the boardwalk to the 1 Hotel, where we were having dinner, to get cocktails and mocktails at the lobby bar, Drift. I had a delicious zero-proof Amalfi spritz, and we snacked on complimentary truffle popcorn and spiced nuts while we people-watched.

Before we went into the restaurant, we walked around the hotel to look at the art exhibits and festive white lights throughout the lobby.

Drinks: $15 for my portion

8:30 p.m.: Dinner at Aviv

We met a good friend who lives in Miami at Aviv, an Israeli restaurant she recommended. We ordered the hummus and housemade saluf bread, along with an array of small salads and dips. Everything was served family style, so we ordered a few other vegetable-based dishes as well before digging into a delicious salty-sweet tahini soft serve that I’m still thinking about days later. I ordered another Amalfi spritz mocktail while they sipped on espresso martinis.

Dinner: $121 per person

10:30 p.m.: Back to the hotel to pack

We called it an early night again (for Miami) and took a Lyft back to the hotel to pack. We were checking out in the morning before heading to the wedding. On the ride back, we agreed it was the perfect trip — we got all the rest and relaxation we desperately needed, got to explore a new neighborhood, and we were leaving brimming with holiday cheer — and all thanks to the Grinch, no less!

Lyft back to the hotel: $25

DAY 3 TOTAL: $248

Total Cost: $480