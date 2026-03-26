James Barranca had his first casting interview for Love Overboard backstage at a fashion show in Ecuador. To take the meeting, the 26-year-old model, who specialized in high-fashion runway, set up a tripod in the middle of the room, as a bunch of models walked around behind him. It’s no wonder his audition caught the attention of the producers.

Eventually, James made his way from his home in California to Malta to film Love Overboard, the new Hulu reality dating show produced by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The show follows 22 singles as they look for a love connection on a super yacht. Of course, there’s a catch: Only the coupled-up contestants (aka Topsiders) get to enjoy the boat’s luxury amenities. The single cast members (aka Downsiders) are stuck working as crew — cooking, bartending, and cleaning. The only way to change their luck? Steal away a Topsider on a date.

For James, appearing on the show was exactly what he needed to change his “non-existent” love life. “I thought, ‘Maybe I'll find the love of my life, maybe not. I’ll still learn more about myself coming on this yacht and being around all these hot girls,’” he says.

Here, James shares details on his Love Overboard experience — including a new ick he just discovered at sea.

Hulu

Elite Daily: What’s your zodiac sign?

James Barranca: Capricorn.

ED: What’s your typical type?

JB: Short, Latina, with ombré or balayage hair and a big butt. I’m not really a boob guy, but I mean, if they have boobs, it’s cool, but I don’t really care. She has to have an attitude. Put me in my place, you know what I mean?

I explored all my options here because I was like, “Pretty girls that are going to be here, I’ve got to give them all a chance.”

ED: What was your dating life like before the show?

JB: Non-existent. Before this, I was really just focused on my career. We’re in a generation where people want to date 10 people at once. I’d rather just not buy into that.

I’d rather not explore new connections and get let down over and over again. But then obviously, I’d get lonely, so I would open that door, and it would just reassure me that I don’t want to date anybody.

ED: How did you get cast on the show?

JB: I saw a poster of two people on a boat, and it was like “Hot singles on a yacht.” I was like, “That doesn’t sound real at all,” because there was no name or location. I scanned the little QR code to apply, but I didn’t expect anything of it.

ED: What was your mindset like, coming into this?

JB: Whatever happens, happens. I even sat down with my mom and asked, “What do you think’s going to happen for me?” She’s like, “We both know you’re going to be wild.” I came on here thinking I had to make the most of it, regardless of whether I’d have to take all the girls on a date or not.

ED: What was your family’s reaction to you going on the show?

JB: My family was really supportive because they knew I’ve had trouble with love. My sisters were like, “You’re about to have fun. Enjoy it.”

ED: Any big surprises during filming?

JB: People switch up overnight.

ED: Did you learn anything about yourself on the show?

JB: We’re so trapped together, so the littlest things can really tick you off and give you an ick. I realized that there are some ways that people eat that I don’t like. Seeing them chew a certain way was a turnoff. I was like, “Why do you eat like that?”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.