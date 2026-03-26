Tim Demirjian is one of the many eligible bachelors hitting the high seas on Love Overboard, the new dating reality show by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The nine-episode series, which drops March 26 on Hulu, follows a group of TV-ready singles as they navigate the highs and lows of yacht life — whether they’re working to keep the ship in tip-top shape on the Downside or lounging in the sun on the Topside.

Before joining the cast, Tim was already in the public space as a content creator with more than 1 million followers on TikTok. Plus, he started his own vodka seltzer company, DrinkDezo. The 30-year-old, who’s originally from Boston, Massachusetts, came on the show as a way to escape the dating scene in Los Angeles, where he’s been living for the past seven years.

“In L.A., people date for sport,” he says. “I’m not just going to date somebody because it’s convenient. I want to date someone that I see a long-term relationship and future with.”

The premise of the show might not sound like it would lead to many LTRs, but according to him, it’s possible. “When you come on a reality show about sexy singles on a boat in Malta, it sounds like the perfect situation for everyone to just have sex with everybody. You know what I mean?” he says. “But you see a lot of people actually build genuine connections here.”

Below, everything to know about Tim, including the biggest surprise he had while filming.

Hulu

Elite Daily: What’s your zodiac sign?

Tim Demirjian: Aries.

ED: What was your mindset, going into the show?

TD: [James Barranca and I] didn’t know what to expect. We came in on the tender [boat] together, and we were just like, “There’s hot chicks on a yacht, and we’re in Malta. Whatever happens, happens.”

ED: Describe your typical type.

TD: Mine’s 5-foot-8, brunette, tan skin, curvy, great smile. And attitude’s hot.

ED: What did your dating life look like ahead of filming?

TD: My dating life was pretty non-existent before this show. I had one serious long-term relationship, but everything since then has been situationships, hookups, or we’re exclusive but nothing too serious.

ED: What was the casting process like for you?

TD: I got random text messages from all these different numbers that were like, “Are you interested in going on a yacht somewhere abroad with all these sexy singles?” It sounded like one of those scams, like “Are you horny tonight?” I was like, “What is this?” But it obviously turned out to be legit.

ED: How did your family react to you getting cast?

TD: My parents were really excited about it. My dad’s always supportive of whatever I’m doing, and when I told him it was in Malta, and he was like, “100%, you’ve got to go.”

I was expecting my mom to be a little bit more reserved and hesitant because she’s very protective. One of my red flags is overthinking everything, which I get from her. She always assumes the worst-case scenario. But she was like, “Listen, this is an amazing opportunity for you. Lean into it, just be yourself, and good things will come from it.”

ED: Was it hard to adjust to all the cameras?

TD: At the beginning, you’re very conscious about the cameras. But if you have a genuine friendship or connection with somebody, you just forget where you are.

ED: What surprised you the most about this experience?

TD: Two-faced sh*t and seeing how quickly people can change up, hours later. It’s pretty scary and eye-opening. You think you know somebody, but in retrospect, we were all strangers a couple weeks ago.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.