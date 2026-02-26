Time to shake off the winter blues. The cosmos are in for a spring cleaning, and you’re participating — whether you’re ready or not. March’s astrology is all about making big changes to allow for something bigger, better, and more exciting.

The month kicks off with a bang, starting with the powerful total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3. This lunation will jumpstart a period of transition and revelation for Virgos and Pisceans. Be sure to keep an eye out — this blood moon will appear red and glowing in the night sky.

But that’s not all the cosmos have in store. On March 6, Venus — the planet of love, relationships, contracts, and money — moves into its detriment in Aries. This could foreshadow some notable changes in the signs’ romantic lives. But don’t worry too much, because on March 10, Jupiter — the planet of luck, abundance, and growth — stations direct after a four-month retrograde period. If you’ve been feeling stagnant recently, this might signal a welcome change in your fortunes.

Things will continue to pick up steam toward the end of the month. On March 18, the new moon in Pisces brings creative energy, as well as resolutions to challenges going back to the fall 2024 Virgo-Pisces eclipse cycles. When Aries season begins, and Mercury ends its own retrograde period in Pisces on March 20, you’ll really start to feel the forward momentum. March comes to a close with Venus’ shift into Taurus on the 30th, inviting even more positive developments, particularly in your love life and finances.

Some Signs Will Feel March’s Astrology More Than Others

This transformative month will be most lucky for Aries, Taureans, and Cancers, according to Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com. March is looking particularly promising for Aries, as their season begins. Meanwhile, Virgos, Sagittarians, and Pisceans will struggle the most during this period of change.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for March 2026.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision/Getty Images Things are starting to pick up this month for you, Aries — particularly when it comes to your finances, love life, and relationships, as Venus begins its move into your sign. Midway through the month, on March 20, your season begins, activating your leadership abilities. Expect new opportunities in your work and romantic life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Get out there, Taurus. Your network and friendships are in focus this month, meaning it’s time to put yourself out there and meet new people, or reconnect where you’ve fallen out of touch. There’s no better time to put it all on the line. “Luck is also on your side at the end of the month as your planetary ruler, Venus, moves into your sign then,” Sesay says. Look out for positive shifts in money, finances, and love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Change is in the air, Gemini. It could come in the form of a career overhaul, a big move, or a change in your family life. Whatever it ends up being, it’s best you embrace it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Counter/DigitalVision/Getty Images Things are looking up, Cancer. After four months spent on intense inner work, and searching for identity, your luck reactivates when Jupiter stations direct in your sign on March 10. Better yet, Sesay says, “this will manifest externally for the world to see.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) You’re on the move this month, Leo. In March, Venus awakens your travel bug, which could manifest in a work trip, or a more relaxing getaway. Later this month, Venus lights up your career and your professional life, meaning some new opportunities could reveal themself in these areas.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Deep breaths, Virgo. Change is in store this month, as the total lunar eclipse in your sign activates your identity, self, and relationships. You could experience a particularly tough transition, or find you need to release something in order to truly move forward. “Change can be jarring, but know that the universe has your higher good in mind with this shift,” Sesay says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images Take care of yourself, Libra. If you’ve been burning the candle at both ends, the universe is pushing you to make a change. The total lunar eclipse on March 3 will shed a light on the areas of life you’ve been neglecting.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Inspiration can be found everywhere for you this March, Scorpio. A creative breakthrough is overdue, and you never know what, or who, could be the catalyst. But, Sesay, reminds you, “It’s important to stay true to your authenticity as you move forward with this new venture.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Go with the flow, Sag. This month, the total lunar eclipse will bring change to your home, family, and private life. You could even end up relocating entirely. Whatever happens, the universe is encouraging you to take it in stride — and to prioritize your own comfort at the end of the day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images Luck is in store for you, Capricorn. When Jupiter stations direct in Cancer on March 10, it shines on your relationships, love life, and contractual obligations, bringing some much-needed positivity to these areas. You’ll finally have long-overdue conversations after four months of stagnation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) It’s time to lock in on your finances, Aquarius. The March 3 total lunar eclipse will offer you an opportunity to get your accounts in order — but you have to do the work. Thankfully, “if you’ve dealt with debt and financial upheaval, this eclipse is going to give you the tools necessary to fix it over the next six months,” Sesay says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Let it go, Pisces. The total lunar eclipse will usher in a major overhaul of your relationships, love life, and business contracts. It will invite you to release what no longer serves you — something you may have been struggling with since fall 2024. “Old contracts and relationship patterns are being released so that you can attract bonds that will lift you up,” Sesay says.

Source:

Adama Sesay, Founder & Professional Astrologer at LilithAstrology.com