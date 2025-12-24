It’s out with the old, in with the new for 2026. The end of 2025 saw some major astrological changes, including a handful of retrogrades that likely left you feeling all over the place. But the new year brings a reset, and a shift toward more intentional change. It’s new terrain, but with the stars as your guide, you’re more than capable of navigating it.

2026 will begin with some major transits in the sign of Aries. On Jan. 26, Neptune returns to the sign of the Ram, where it will remain until May 21, 2038. “This 14-year shift adds romance, delulu and a lens of ‘higher love’ to the sign of authority and autonomy,” says astrologer Catherine Gerdes. But on Feb. 13, Saturn reenters Aries, where it will stay until 2028, demanding maturity and personal responsibility. On Feb. 20, the two planets will form a conjunction, marking a fresh start for all.

Another notable transit will be the nodal shift of the North Node into Aquarius and the South Node into Leo, which will begin its 18-month transit on July 26. Communication and collaboration will thrive, Gerdes says, though you may struggle with personal expression.

On April 25, Uranus will settle into Gemini, where it will kick off changes in communication and relationships. Expect to see major shifts in media in journalism until the planet leaves the sign in 2032, Gerdes says.

Chiron in Taurus from June 19 to Sep. 17 could unearth wounds of belonging. Finally, Jupiter and Venus’ conjunction in Cancer this summer may add a welcome dose of sweetness to the Cancer-ruled portions of your chart.

Ahead, Gerdes shares each sign’s horoscope for 2026.

ARIES Lock in, Aries. This year, Neptune enters your sign, bringing a dreamy, creative energy. But Saturn arrives alongside it, with a strong sense of discipline — and maybe a necessary reality check, Gerdes says. When it comes to your relationships, you’re sticking close to home this year. Your family life is set to thrive in 2026, but you might find yourself shrinking your social circle, and shifting focus toward your health.

TAURUS Take care of yourself, Taurus. As 2026 begins, you may start to feel energetically drained. Don’t brush off signs of burnout or exhaustion — it may be time to make an appointment with your doctor, or even a therapist. By the summer, however, Gerdes says that you can expect a boost in productivity, especially when it comes to communication-based projects, like a blog or a podcast. Matters of the home are also looking up in the latter half of the year. Relationships could improve, your family might grow, and you may even consider investing in real estate.

GEMINI Evolution is imminent, Gemini. For the past three years, Saturn has applied pressure in your professional life, and you’ve probably made some pivots in response. In 2026, you finally get to reap the benefits — if you keep your foot on the gas. “Don’t be afraid to step into a leadership position, but don’t feel responsibility to be everything to everyone,” Gerdes says. Your style and the way you show up in the world is changing, too. Opportunities are abundant — chances to travel will be particularly plentiful — so don’t hesitate to grab them. They’re yours for the taking.

CANCER Chin up, Cancer. With Jupiter in your sign, things may finally have felt like they were going your way, only for its late-2025 retrograde to send you back to square one. But as the planet returns direct in early 2026, it completes its one-in-12 year transit through your sign on a high note. Look out for positive developments in your health, work, or through travel. “If you put a little effort into these areas, you’ll likely see big rewards,” Gerdes says. Be careful not to neglect your finances in the midst of the mayhem. Starting this summer, you may feel an urge to get your ducks in a row. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you find you need it.

LEO Leo, prepare for takeoff. Jupiter moving into your sign will usher in a major boost in energy and all-around vibes — just don’t let it go to your head. Over the summer, Pluto moves in opposition to Jupiter, offering a counterbalance. “If you overshoot or carry too much optimism, there’s likely to be some reality check,” Gerdes warns. Jupiter still brings positive developments, however. If you’ve been considering starting on a new educational journey, launching a creative project, or expanding your social circle, the stars are aligned in your favor.

VIRGO Big things are ahead, Virgo. The South Node leaves your sign this year, meaning it’s time to shed what no longer serves you. This will be challenging during the first half of the year — be prepared to confront your own self-sabotaging tendencies — but in later months, what isn’t right will naturally fall out of your life. “Your focus for the second half of the year could be on your health and feeling good,” Gerdes says. She encourages you to adopt a new routine, and get that check-up you’ve been putting off. You might be surprised to find your professional life shifts organically to allow these changes to occur. This is a year of abundance — don’t be shocked when things go your way.

LIBRA You’re feeling restless, Libra. But not to worry, 2026 will provide ample opportunity to make much-needed changes. If you’ve felt stifled professionally, don’t be surprised if a door opens mid-year, leading you to a fresh opportunity, or down a new career path. If you’ve caught the travel bug, follow it wherever it takes you, whether it be on an international escapade, or to a swanky new apartment. Have faith that you won’t steer yourself wrong.

SCORPIO Buckle up, Scorpio. With Jupiter and Venus forming a conjunction in your house of travel, you could feel the urge to get away for a while — and it’s important that you follow it. Whether it’s for business, romance, or a change of scenery, a new locale could be the very thing you’ve been waiting for. Don’t expect an escape from your responsibilities, though. This year’s energy prompts you to take your routine seriously. “Focus on well-being, including exercise and diet, and you’ll be ahead of the curve,” Gerdes says.

SAGITTARIUS Change is on the horizon, Sagittarius — and Uranus transiting your house of partnerships suggests that you could find it abroad. Keep an eye out for interesting work opportunities and exciting partnerships this summer. Your creative energy is flowing. Whether you take it overseas is your own prerogative.

CAPRICORN It’s all in the details, Capricorn. 2026 invites you to slow down, and find beauty in the everyday. Direct your energy toward your home life, and curating cozy spaces in your abode. The summer may bring romance, or positive vibes from a loved one. While your finances may call for your attention in later months, creativity abounds all year long.

AQUARIUS You can handle a challenge, Aquarius — and for better or worse, 2026 is full of them. Midway through the year, the North Node begins its transit through your sign. While this shift can boost your energy, confidence, and ambition, it can also lead to hubris and a lack of clarity. “The nodes are tied to karmic themes, too,” Gerdes warns. “Act with integrity through the year, and if you’ve been too codependent, that can come to the forefront for you.” Relationships may also feel testy this year. But, the North Node’s transit may reveal a courage you didn’t know, or forgot, you had. You’ve got this.

PISCES Take a deep breath, Pisces. Saturn and Neptune will finally leave your sign in 2026 — but both will conjunct in your house of resources. “This year, be realistic about what you need and the strategy you can implement to build a more stable foundation,” Gerdes says. But don’t fear, the latter half of the year will offer a chance for rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. Set aside time to focus on your creative endeavors and care for your health. In other words, it’s all about you.

Source:

Catherine Gerdes, astrologer and author