Spooky season may be over, but the new month will bring something far more dramatic: Mercury retrograde. When the planet of communication appears as if it’s moving backward, it could feel like nothing will go right. But don’t panic, because the cosmos — November’s skies, in particular — are more complex than a daunting retrograde, and each zodiac sign will be impacted in a unique way. (Read: It’s not all bad.)

First of all, Mercury is not the only planet set to retrograde this month. On Nov. 7, Uranus retrogrades in Taurus; Mercury follows, retrograding in Sagittarius and Scorpio from Nov. 9 to Nov. 29. On Nov. 11, Jupiter joins the mix, beginning its retrograde in Cancer.

Outside of those events, the Taurus full moon will arrive on Nov. 5, followed by the new moon in Scorpio on Nov. 20. One day later, the sun will leave Scorpio, and Sagittarius season will officially commence. Finally, on Nov. 27, Saturn will move direct in Pisces, impacting a number of signs.

Some Signs Will Feel November’s Astrology More Than Others

Astrologer Adama Sesay predicts that November will be a lucky month for three signs: Aries, Taurus, and Cancer. On the other hand, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Pisces may face more challenges over the coming weeks.

Ahead, Sesay shares each zodiac sign’s horoscope for November 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Counter/DigitalVision/Getty Images This month, the stars are speaking to your adventurous, creative side, Aries. Maybe you have an international trip planned, a writing assignment to complete, or an art project that’s been waiting on a spark. Pour your energy into these right-brained pursuits, but beware of rushing into new commitments or contracts. Sesay says that, as Mercury retrogrades in the middle of the month, it could cloud this area of your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You can catch a curveball, Taurus. This month, shared finances and emotional security will be in focus, and Sesay warns that unexpected challenges are likely to arise in these areas. Adjust course or shift strategy, but don’t hold out for divine intervention. You are capable of more than you know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) As your planetary ruler, Mercury, retrogrades in Sagittarius this month, your relationships and communication may feel particularly fraught, Gemini. Expect to handle an interpersonal conflict, or deal with delays affecting a collaboration or contract. “Practice patience, and put off new commitments until the fog clears at the end of the month,” Sesay suggests.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images Take a deep breath in and a big breath out, Cancer. This month’s Jupiter retrograde in your sign will invite you to reflect, look inward, and shed what has been holding you back over the past few months. If you’ve been stuck in a cycle of people-pleasing, and failing to advocate for yourself, now’s the time to change course.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Mercury retrograde will weigh heavy on you, Leo. Your creative vision may be affected by the planetary shift. According to Sesay, you could find yourself going back to the drawing board on a project, or deciding to put your energy somewhere else entirely. The fog of this retrograde may also roll over the realm of home and family. You could unearth family secrets this month or feel an itch to renovate, repair, or redecorate your abode.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Prepare for turbulence of the emotional variety, Virgo. “You’re sorting through questions involving your relationship and partnership life as Saturn turns direct this month,” Sesay says. Have patience with yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Hinterhaus Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images This month’s retrogrades leave no star sign untouched, but you can handle anything you’re thrown, Libra. Your partnership dynamics will be affected by November’s tempestuous skies. While one significant relationship might deepen, another could dissolve. But Sesay says you can keep the peace. Stay true to your vision for your own life, and don’t over-compromise — what’s meant to be will be.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) This is your season, Scorpio. “With Mercury retrograding partly in your sign, old narratives are resurfacing to be healed and transformed for the better,” Sesay says. The Scorpio new moon arrives on Nov. 20, bringing with it new beginnings — but first, you have to take out last season’s trash.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) November is your month, Sagittarius. “Mars is lighting up your zodiac sign this month, giving you energy, vitality, and passion,” Sesay says. Embrace the boost, but be careful not to fall into impulsivity. Intentionality is key as Mercury retrograde passes through your sign for part of the month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Flashpop/DigitalVision/Getty Images It’s time to shuffle the deck, Capricorn. November’s retrogrades are an opportunity to reorganize your relationships, and decide which ones you want to prioritize. A collaborator or partner from your past could reemerge — and Sesay suggests you take this moment to reconnect (or even rekindle). It could lead to a positive breakthrough.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) November brings your career into focus, Aquarius. Your professional life is overdue for some TLC, and this is the perfect time to give it the attention it requires. Saturn direct will wrap up lessons around your money and finances, giving you the tools you need as you enter this new phase. “It’s time to shed and transform what’s no longer in alignment with your future vision,” Sesay says.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) For Pisces, November is all about closure and fresh starts. Mercury retrograde activates your career, and invites you to rewrite what it might look like. Saturn moving direct at the end of the month will mark a turning point — you’ll proceed forward with a renewed sense of clarity. “You’re emerging wiser, more grounded, and ready to rebuild aspects of your life and how you show up in the world,” Sesay says.

