With Jupiter currently in retrograde, you're about to have a hell of a lot of challenges to conquer in the next several months. In case you didn't know, the biggest planet in the solar system will remain in all of its retrograded glory until July 10. We're talking some major, long-term self-improvement up in here, people, which means it's time to add a few yoga poses for Jupiter retrograde into your practice to help you navigate the challenges and embrace positive change.

Honestly, when I first realized Jupiter retrograde was going to last until freaking July , I was dumbfounded. As bad as Mercury retrograde is, at least it usually only lasts for, like, a month. Damn, Jupiter... have you no mercy?

When I thought about it a bit more, though, I realized that Jupiter's retrograde isn't anything to be afraid of, but rather, an opportunity to welcome change. It's a time to sit down and actually evaluate any serious sh*t you've maybe been avoiding in your life, and make long-lasting changes that will lead to significant, positive transformation.

I know, that kind of sounds like a lot. How does one "start" the process of self-improvement? Well, I've always found that yoga can be a great place to start, even if you feel like you don't know where to start. Try these five asanas to help inspire a bit of change in your life.

1 Easy Pose (Sukhasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Consider easy pose your go-to asana during these turbulent times to help you remain rooted and grounded. While you're in sukhasana, take the time to close your eyes and practice some basic yogic breathing exercises (or pranayama) to quiet your mind and center your energy. According to Yoga Outlet, sitting upright with your spine aligned correctly, like you'll do while in easy pose, can help reduce anxiety and stress — which might be running a bit high while Jupiter's still in retrograde. Inhale deeply, and exhale fully as you embrace the present moment.

2 Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana) Gigi Yogini on YouTube If you're just beginning your yoga practice, downward facing dog can be an intimidating, challenging pose, as it really demands a lot of muscular effort and focus. However, as you consistently add down dog to your flows, you'll find the asana starts to feel easier and more natural, and eventually, it'll become your "home base" resting pose to return to throughout your practice. Think about the transformation that happens with learning down dog. As your physical practice changes, you, too, will get stronger, and soon, you'll feel confident enough to face whatever Jupiter retrograde brings, head-on.

3 Wild Thing (Camatkarasana) Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Adding wild thing into your flow will inspire loads of feel-good energy, and open your heart up to the change and growth that's coming your way. Camatkarasana encourages both flexibility and strength, and learning to fluidly glide into the asana will require focus and dedication. Soon, you'll be able to playfully flip over into your wild thing without a second thought. That's growth, baby.

4 Wheel Pose (Urdhva Dhanurasana) Yoga with Kassandra on YouTube Wheel pose is another energetic asana that opens up your chest, and brings vibrancy and joy into a typical vinyasa flow, with a big focus on the heart chakra. To fully embrace change and growth, it's important to be in tune with your heart chakra and all of its frequencies. Once you're able to stay true to yourself as you ride the waves of change, you'll realize that personal progress isn't as terrifying as you thought. Breathe fully and expansively as you embrace the boldness of urdhva dhanurasana. You might just start seeing the world differently as you're bent backward in this transformative pose.