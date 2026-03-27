For Amber Morrison, filming Love Is Blind was nothing compared to the emotional roller coaster that followed. The nurse practitioner from Mount Vernon, Ohio, believed she had found her perfect husband in Jordan Faeth — even though, in an unaired moment, she says she caught him admitting he wouldn’t marry her. Still, Amber and Jordan both said “I do” at the altar. What came next was a maelstrom of allegedly planted stories, cheating suspicions, and a back-and-forth over divorce papers.

“I really thought Jordan was such a good guy, and I was like, ‘I can't let go of this,’” Amber tells Elite Daily. “It was tough to realize that people can act a different way when the cameras are on.”

At the Season 10 reunion, it was revealed that Jordan had been the one to end things, and Amber ran off the stage in tears after describing how he never said goodbye to her daughter. She says she was shocked when he showed up on her doorstep one day with a basket of her stuff and announced they were done.

“I was bawling. I was begging him, ‘We could do counseling. You can have as much time off as you want. I really want this to work,’” Amber says. “He and Emma had gotten so close. She loved him. But he was like, ‘Nope, nope, nope, nope,’ and walked out.”

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Since the breakup last summer, Amber feels like she’s gotten a lot of clarity. In our interview, she alleged — without providing evidence — that members of Jordan’s circle spread rumors that she was an alcoholic. She also said she believes he began a relationship with his current girlfriend before their marriage ended. Jordan has responded to both of these allegations — see what they both have to say about their relationship and breakup below.

ED: In one of Jordan's first confessionals, he says that being with a woman with a child is a deal-breaker for him. Did he ever mention that in the pods?

AM: I was surprised to hear him say that. At one point, later on, when we were getting really close, he was like, "Wow, this is crazy. I actually put on my list that I didn't want to date somebody with kids, but I'm so glad I did." That was the first time I heard it. So I brushed it off, thinking maybe he just didn't want to make a big deal out of it.

ED: At the cast mixer, you overheard him saying he was apprehensive about meeting your daughter. What made that revelation so upsetting to you?

AM: Actually, they didn't catch what really made me mad on camera. He was telling Vic, "I don't think we're going to have to go through with it because she has a kid."

ED: So he was basically saying he wasn’t going to marry you?

AM: Yeah, and that's when I stormed off. What also really upset me, watching it back, was right before I got to the apartment, when he said I was reacting with “total silence.” That wasn't true. We talked on the phone throughout the day while I was at work, then I met him at the apartment to talk more.

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ED: Jordan recently said he wasn’t sure if Emma was even going to be at the wedding. Is that true?

AM: No. That's so wild to me, because I sent him pictures of her dress, and she was talking about how excited she was to be a flower girl the night before. Jordan knew Emma was going to be at the wedding because we had to get consent from her dad for her to even be there, and that was like a three-week talking point.

When he was sitting there saying how terribly I treated him, I was very taken aback because I don't think I did at all.

ED: You wrote on social media that you still cared about Jordan until you realized how much you were “gaslit” by watching the show back. What was the moment that first shook you to see when it aired?

AM: What he said after the mixer was my first “wait a second” moment. Then at the reunion, I was caught off guard because he started coming at me in a very odd way. When he was sitting there saying how terribly I treated him, I was very taken aback because I don't think I did at all.

ED: He specifically said that you passed out from drinking at the wedding of his friend after showing up late.

AM: He skewed that story. I have texts proving that I got there late because my car was not working. I didn't get drunk until 10 p.m., not 30 minutes into it like he claimed. I ate dinner with his friends and met all of his friends' wives for hours.

Also, before the reunion, I saw posts online saying stuff like, “Amber's an alcoholic.” I thought that was really weird. I know I drank on the show, but everybody does. Then, a media platform reached out to me, trying to get my side, and mentioned that Jordan’s friends and family were messaging these lies to social media platforms. I saw some messages.

ED: You’re saying you’ve seen proof that Jordan’s friends and family were putting out this story that you’re an alcoholic?

AM: Yeah. They won't show me who. They're keeping it anonymous, but I can tell.

Elite Daily reached out to Jordan for comment on Amber’s claim, and he said: “I don’t have control over what others choose to say or share publicly, and I’m not involved in any of that. What I can speak to is my own experience, alcohol was a negative catalyst within our relationship at times. Beyond that, I wish her well and hope she’s doing OK.”

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ED: Jordan has said that you’re holding up the divorce process by not signing the papers. Can you share your side of that story?

AM: The paperwork that his attorney sent over was really strange. It wanted my full bank account information, my social security, all of my assets, all my credit card debt, my mortgage, and what my equity on my home was. Maybe that's perfectly normal, but I wanted to look into it.

But he kept being like, "Why don't you just sign it? It took me 10 minutes to fill it out." I'm like, "Yeah, because you don't have f*cking assets. You just had to list your one credit card.” I have my house, my student loans, the inheritance from my grandfather, my retirement, and my Roth IRA. There are a lot more numbers I have to figure out. This is going to take me a hot minute.

He kept being like, ‘Why don't you just sign it? It took me 10 minutes to fill it out.’ I'm like, ‘Yeah, because you don't have f*cking assets.’

ED: Jordan has revealed that he’s in a new relationship with someone he started seeing in November. What are your thoughts on that?

AM: I have mutual friends with her, and what I heard is that they started talking in June or July, when Jordan and I were still together. I don’t have evidence, but it honestly checks out. It gives me a little bit more clarity because it makes sense why he didn't even want to try to work things out.

ED: Does that timeline align with when he started feeling more distant from you?

AM: Absolutely. I don't want to throw her under the bus because she probably is a lovely person, and I don't think she knew anything. But I spent six months going crazy, going through all of our texts, trying to see where I went wrong in the relationship.

I asked him several times, "Is there somebody else?" He would just fight back with, "You can't even trust me because of your past." No, this is a question I need to be asking. I have been cheated on in the past, and that's exactly what it felt like.

Elite Daily reached out to Jordan for comment on Amber’s claim, and he said: “Accusations of cheating were a recurring issue throughout our relationship, and they were never accurate. This feels like a continuation of that pattern. I’ve moved forward with my life and am focused on positive things, and I hope she’s able to do the same.”

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ED: Are you currently dating?

AM: No, I have not dated or even looked at men since we got the divorce. I want to heal from this completely. I have a great life. I have a good job. I make enough money for Emma and me to support ourselves. If somebody special comes along, that's fine, but I'm not looking for them.

ED: Did this experience shape your perception of love in a new way?

AM: Everybody calls me a man-hater because I’ve had some really sh*tty past experiences, but now I do believe there are good guys out there. Vic is a great guy. Connor's a great guy.

Be a girl's girl, through and through ... Don't be a pick-me b*tch.

ED: What is the main lesson you’re taking away from this whole experience?

AM: Be a girl's girl, through and through. So many women turned on me after they found out about the divorce. I see it in the comments: "Oh, she lost one with Jordan." These men aren't your friends. Don't side with them. Like how Bri was like, "Oh, Devonta's my friend." He wasn't your friend. This man would stab you in the back faster than anybody. So don't be a pick-me b*tch. Excuse my French. I never cuss.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.