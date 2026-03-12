Amber & Jordan Give A Shocking Update After Filming Love Is Blind

In recent seasons of Love Is Blind, it’s become a lot rarer for couples to actually get married at the end of the experiment. The pressure was especially high for Season 10, after the ninth season concluded with zero marriages. But thankfully, Ohio delivered a few true love stories. Vic and Christine wound up tying the knot, and so did Jordan and Amber. However, rumors start cropping up about Jordan and Amber’s marriage after filming — and the couple finally revealed the truth at the Season 10 reunion.

Compared to some of the other disastrous couples this season, Jordan and Amber mostly seemed to be on solid ground after getting engaged. Their one major hurdle was Amber’s young daughter Emma, with Jordan worrying that she might not like him and Amber growing concerned he was using that as an excuse. Jordan didn’t end up meeting Emma until right before the big wedding.

However, despite that obstacle, Jordan and Amber did say “I do” to one another at the altar. It appeared to be the perfect “happily ever after” moment... but Love Is Blind super-sleuths knew better. Prior to the finale airing, rumors had already spread online that Jordan and Amber’s marriage only lasted about a few months before they decided to end it.

Netflix

Of course, this was just gossip. It wasn’t until the reunion on March 11 that Jordan and Amber revealed the truth about what went down with their relationship after the cameras stopped rolling. “It lasted four months,” Jordan told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. “A lot changed in a short period of time.”

The pair also detailed what led to the shocking divorce decision. “There were trust issues that she had from previous boyfriends as well as some damage done by those guys. I was constantly trying to rebuild a trust that I didn’t break. For me, that took a toll,” Jordan said. “There were some ups for sure, but for me, the negatives outweighed the positives.”

Amber felt that Jordan wasn’t “ready” for the commitment of marriage. Plus, he didn’t move in with her after the wedding — according to her, only seeing him over the weekends made it difficult to fully trust him. “You wanted to stay in Columbus, in your condo, do whatever you want” while still having a “wife on a Saturday,” she said.

Jordan emphasized that he felt it was “not a healthy relationship.” He added, “It just created an environment where I was totally uncomfortable sharing my feelings.”

While Amber acknowledged certain challenges in their relationship, she was willing to keep trying — Jordan wasn’t. “I was willing to work on that. You gave it 2 to 3 months, and you didn’t put in real effort,” Amber said. According to Jordan, additional effort on his part didn’t make sense, considering it was a “not healthy” partnership.

Netflix

Despite his initial reservations about marrying someone with a child, Jordan said that was not one of their issues. According to Jordan, he had an “amazing bond” with Emma, prompting Amber to reveal that he “didn’t even say bye to her” when they split up. Apparently, Amber had to console her “bawling” daughter while also grieving her own relationship.

While recalling those painful moments, Amber left the reunion stage, clearly upset. But her sudden departure and clear anger seemed to solidify Jordan’s feelings on the matter. “I’m not going to allow someone to treat me a certain way,” Jordan said.

When Amber returned to the stage, she made it clear she didn’t think Jordan was a bad guy, but it does not seem like they are on good terms post-breakup.