Amber Morrison isn’t letting the trolls get to her. After Season 10 of Love Is Blind debuted on Feb. 11, some meme accounts started to mock her appearance, latching on to a cruel narrative that she must be older than she claims. Well, Amber saw one of these posts and jumped into the comments herself with a perfect response.

On Love Is Blind, Amber introduced herself as a 33-year-old nurse practitioner, who is also raising a seven-year-old daughter. A Love Is Blind meme account took a screenshot of Amber’s first confessional and edited her age so that it was a string of question marks. “33? You sure about that?” the caption read.

Amber, who is now 34 since the show filmed a year ago, took to the comments to assert that it would be impossible for her to lie about her age. “We have to upload our IDs and passports to get on the show lol,” Amber wrote. “If I look old that’s fine. I don’t sit around obsessing over my look or comparing myself to others like I did in my 20s. My mental health improved drastically after I stopped picking at my every flaw and developed more productive hobbies (gardening, painting, teaching, baking and most importantly spending time with my daughter). There’s so much more to life hence why I chose to go on a show based on qualities of people other than appearances.”

Netflix

The blunt and empowering message feels very in-line with how Amber has been handling bad behavior among the Love Is Blind cast. When the whole group reunited at a bowling bar after Chris controversially dumped Jess due to her body type, Amber was the most vocal about wanting nothing to do with him. She was also the only woman to confront him at the bar, telling him he’s not going to find a “hot doctor” like Jess ever again.

Basically, it sure seems like Amber is ready to call out anyone who needs to be told off.