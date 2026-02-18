Every season of Love Is Blind has a few love triangles — they’re pretty unavoidable when you’re simultaneously dating tens of people at once. But Season 10’s entanglement between Bri, Connor, and Chris is one of the series’ most shockingly explosive yet. After Chris boldly tried to steal Bri from her fiancé during a group hang, Connor and Bri tell Elite Daily that they aren’t particularly close with him after the show.

“We don’t talk much,” Connor says flatly about his current relationship with Chris. It’s understandable, considering Chris was aggressively trying to get Bri to dump him when the cast met up at a bowling bar. Bri also indicates that Chris is totally in her past. “What happened there stayed there and wrapped within the night, and Connor and I moved forward,” Bri says. “Let me tell you, I haven't thought about it since that day.”

Even though Bri did connect with Chris in the pods, she was totally thrown by his suddenly intense interest in her at that moment. “I was thrown for a loop, probably just as much as Jess was. He flipped the script on all of us when we got into the real world,” Bri says. “There were so many opportunities for him to express those feelings towards me before, even in Cabo. That's why it's so shocking hearing him out at the bar, because we had already developed this friendship and appreciation for each other.”

Bri immediately felt the conversation was “inappropriate and disrespectful.” “I know he was drunk, and I didn't want to make a scene,” Bri says. “I shut it down knowing that I chose Connor, and I stood by Connor and my decision.”

Netflix

While all of this was going on at the bar, Connor remained completely oblivious. “I had no idea what they were talking about,” Connor says. “Bri’s a grown woman and can talk to whoever she wants, so I didn’t think anything of it. I thought they were just chatting about Jess or something.”

Once Connor learned what Chris was really saying to his fiancée, he wished he had gotten involved. “If I would've known, I think there is a point where I could have stepped in,” Connor says.