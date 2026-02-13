The contestants on Love Is Blind dive deep into every detail of their personal lives while they’re looking for love in the pods, but some interesting tidbits don’t make the final edit. Season 10’s Jessica Barrett is the latest example. Not only is she an accomplished physician, but she’s also a drag artist, using her Instagram to show off her glam, over-the-top makeup transformations.

Jess found herself in a love triangle during the Season 10 pods. The 38-year-old (now 39) made it clear that her only choice was Chris, but he was seeing both her and Bri. In the end, Chris decided to propose to Jess, becoming one of the seven engaged couples to be filmed for the Ohio-based season.

Fans will have to wait to see how Jess and Chris’ love story unfolds as Season 10 continues, but a big part of Jess’ life hasn’t been discussed on the series thus far. So let’s get into some of the interesting details about Jess.

She’s A Drag Artist

While working as an infectious disease physician, Jess also dabbles in the world of drag. No she’s not a full-time, performing drag queen, but she does consider the artform to be one of her core passions. Her Instagram bio reads: “infectious diseases, drag, bulldogs.”

It seems Jess is mainly a Halloween queen, who goes all-out with elaborate spooky season looks like a pale-faced banshee or a snake-headed Gorgon. Most recently, she transformed herself into Sabrina Carpenter. In her Netflix bio, Jess revealed she has a whole box of wigs at her house.

She’s Also A Proud Dog Mom

Aside from curing diseases and serving character looks, Jess’ other love is dogs. Specifically, her two English bulldogs, named Tuco and Butters. She posts about them often — sometimes even in cute matching outfits.

She gave them special shoutouts for their birthdays recently; Butters had his big day back in November, and Jess celebrated Tuco turning 10 shortly after in December.