Love Is Blind Reveals Its Season 10 Premiere Date

Netflix’s Love Is Blind franchise is officially hitting the double digits. Reality TV’s most extreme marriage experiment is returning for its tenth season, which will transplant the pods in a brand-new city. And now, Netflix has finally released its first bits of info about what is sure to be a milestone season.

The pressure is on for this upcoming pod squad after the last season of the show. The Denver, Colorado experiment — which aired on Netflix throughout October 2025 — surprisingly ended without any couples getting married. This is the first time in the show’s history that not even one successful wedding occurred in a season finale. So, here’s hoping Season 10 can bounce back from this recent rough spot.

So far, Netflix hasn’t revealed too much information about Love Is Blind Season 10, but there is a confirmed premiere date. And superfans have already narrowed down a few cities where the pods may be moving.

The New Location May Have Been Leaked By Casting

Each season of Love Is Blind takes place in a different city, but with nine seasons down, there are only so many places the series can go next. That said, it seems like the casting department isn’t have too much trouble finding several potential destinations.

Back in the summer of 2025, Love Is Blind’s production company announced it was casting singles in five metro areas: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; New Orleans, Louisiana; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Since the show usually films about a year in advance of airing (or sometimes longer), it’s very likely that one of these five cities will be announced as the home of Love Is Blind Season 10.

The Premiere Date Is Right Around The Corner

Unlike past seasons, Love Is Blind didn’t reveal any details about Season 10 during its Season 9 reunion at the end of October 2025. But a couple months later, Netflix finally confirmed some info. Love Is Blind Season 10 will premiere on Feb. 11.