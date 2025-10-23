Jordan Keltner and Megan Walerius’ breakup in the Love Is Blind Season 9 finale was a little different from the other engaged couples. Instead of getting all their family and friends together for a big wedding, the two decided to call things off before the ceremony. According to Jordan, this was part of an “agreement” he and Megan had made from the very beginning.

While the two other couples who had made it all the way to wedding days were getting into their glamorous dresses and tuxedos, Jordan and Megan opted for a less formal split. On the couch in their apartment, Megan ended things with her former fiancé after realizing that he could never be involved in her more spontaneous lifestyle. Jordan confirmed that the breakup really did happen one day before their planned wedding.

“We were getting the prenups and stuff squared away. I think the wedding was on a Saturday, and on Friday afternoon, she called me,” Jordan told Swooon. “She was just like, ‘Hey, I can’t do this.’”

While the last-minute breakup was a let-down, especially since Jordan said he was “100%” ready to say “I do” at the altar, he is grateful that his former partner didn’t wait until the wedding to end things, revealing she honored a “pact” they had made to not go through with a ceremony unless they were both going to say yes.

“We have an agreement not to get everyone up to the altar and say no because I think we both felt that would be like a humiliating factor,” Jordan said. “I’m glad she was vocal about that. The last thing I want to do is obviously go through a divorce and drag my son through a divorce.”

Netflix

After the split, Jordan told cameras that he wished he hadn’t introduced Megan to his six-year-old son Luca. He confirmed he still feels that way all this time later. “It sucks we put him through that. That’s one of my biggest regrets about the whole experiment,” Jordan said. “I won’t be introducing him to anyone anytime soon, for sure.”