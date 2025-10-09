A very important part of Jordan Keltner’s life wasn’t shown on Season 9 of Love Is Blind. Throughout the pods, the single dad emphasized how important it was for his future spouse to establish a bond with his son Luca (who was 5 during filming, but is now 6). However, he and his ex agreed not to have their kid be part of the show’s filming process, which meant viewers never saw what happened when Jordan’s fiancée Megan Walerius finally got to meet Luca.

Jordan tells Elite Daily that the unseen introduction between Megan and Luca happened shortly after the couple returned to Denver. “I tried to make it happen as soon as possible, just to make it fair for Megan. It was very important that she got the full scope of how I live life as a single dad,” Jordan says. “It can be a lot to navigate and digest. So it was super quick. We got together with Luca and his mom, we all went to dinner off-camera, and everyone got along great. It was very important to me that Luca's mom approved, too, and there's a mutual respect between them.”

Netflix

Jordan adds that he was delighted to see Megan get along so well with his son when they first met one another. “It was great, just two peas in a pod, they hit it off so well,” Jordan says. “It was amazing.”

These new details about Megan and Luca are another promising layer for Jordan and Megan’s love story. Although Megan initially wrote off Jordan in the pods, their relationship seemed to strengthen quickly upon meeting in person. Their only major issue in Denver revolved around their different lifestyles, as Megan showed her fiancé a large multi-million-dollar home she was interested in, which Jordan felt was unnecessarily extravagant.

Fans will find out if Jordan and Megan make it down the aisle when the Season 9 finale of Love Is Blind drops on Netflix on Oct. 22.