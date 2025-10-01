Sparkle Megan From Love Is Blind Is A Professional Wellness Queen

Megan Walerius’ potential husbands may not have been able to see her during Love Is Blind Season 9, but she made sure they knew she sparkles. The 35-year-old entrepreneur introduced herself in the pods using her nickname “Sparkle Megan,” which she said was given to her by her friends due to how much she loves anything sparkly. But sparkles aren’t her only passion — Megan’s successful career has gotten her accustomed to a certain lifestyle, and she’s not going to settle for any less than she deserves.

The Love Is Blind pods have a way of changing people’s minds, though. And Megan found herself with three different men she could envision marrying. At the beginning of the process, Megan mused about possibly breaking away from her usual pattern of dating older, wealthy men, and the pods put that to the ultimate test. Megan formed a connection with her normal type Mike, a 38-year-old investor who made it clear he’s well-off, as well as the 34-year-old charmer Blake and the joke-cracking single father Jordan.

It’s a love square that forces Megan to decide if she really wants to break her pattern, or stick with the kind of relationship she’s always felt naturally drawn towards. Whatever her choice, Megan will at least have a fulfilling and impressive career to go back to after leaving the pods.

Megan’s Job Is So Gwyneth Paltrow-Coded

After spending her 20s making money in the gas and oil industry, Megan is now in the wellness space, where she offers her services as a holistic nutrition consultant and yoga instructor, among other areas of expertise, her website reveals.

Her Instagram Is As Sparkly As You’d Imagine

The Sparkle Megan persona is alive and well on her Instagram, which is full of Megan’s shiniest ‘fits, from disco ball catsuits to glitter-covered dresses. In case there was any doubt left about how to get to Megan’s heart, her IG bio spells it out: “Sparkle is my love language.”