When Season 9 of Love Is Blind kicked off, Blake Anderson seemed to be an obvious pick for someone who’d leave the pods with a fiancée. He formed two strong connections that seemed to be leading to a proposal, but when the pods drama heated up, Blake suddenly left the experiment in Episode 3. He didn’t fully explain the reason behind his choice on the show, but he tells Elite Daily that it really boiled down to the fact that he didn’t see himself proposing to anyone.

“You go into this experiment, you start dating, you start having a lot of fun, and you become optimistic for a hot second. But I slowly came back down to Earth,” Blake says. “I just was doing the math in my head and realized that an engagement probably wasn’t in the cards for me. And it’s communicated throughout the experiment that if you’re not working towards a proposal, you probably shouldn’t be there. So, I thought the best thing for me to do at that time was to remove myself. I really, truly thought I was doing the right thing.”

The explanation may come as a surprise to Love Is Blind viewers, since Blake was shown developing very strong bonds with both Anna Yuan and Megan Walerius. But apparently, those relationships were not as solid as they may have seemed on the show.

“At the time of me leaving, I didn’t feel close to an engagement with any of my connections, Megan, Anna, and some others as well,” Blake says.

Netflix

As it’s shown, Blake left the series shortly after Anna also decided to leave. He won’t speak on why Anna left, aside from stating that “she made the best decision for herself.” He’s since met Anna in real life at an informal cast reunion after filming. “Anna is incredible,” Blake says. “She is a great person and super bubbly. She's awesome.”

He left things on a more awkward note with his other connection, Megan. When Blake exited the pods, he didn’t tell Megan he’d be leaving, which is something he regrets.

“In that moment, I was truly just thinking about myself selfishly,” Blake says. “Looking back, I would have done things a bit differently. But I was just thinking the right thing to do is to remove myself from this experiment to help simplify things.”