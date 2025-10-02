Love Is Blind doesn’t just create marriages; the show has also developed strong friendships in the past, as the large group of contestants are forced to grow close after spending every day in the pods together. But of course, those close quarters can also lead to some serious tension, especially when two people are falling for the same potential spouse. In Season 9, it was Jordan Keltner and Mike Brockway who butt heads as they both pursued Megan Walerius... although Jordan didn’t realize all the digs Mike was making about him until long after the pods. Now that the season is airing, Jordan is revealing exactly how he feels about Mike these days.

As the first part of the Love Is Blind experiment was nearing its end, the daters started putting together who was involved in the remaining love triangles. One of the most contentious was Megan’s choice between Mike, the older, wealthy guy she’d usually go for, and Jordan, the younger jokester who challenges her typical pattern. Mike was the first to realize that Megan had serious feelings for Jordan as well as himself, and he didn’t hesitate to use the information to his advantage.

Mike began sneaking pointed remarks about Jordan in his dates with Megan, taking shots at his tattoos, his car, and even bringing up his son’s diabetes at one point.

Despite all the bad-mouthing, Jordan doesn’t place any blame on Mike. He says the two are still on great terms to this day.

“No ill will,” Jordan says. “I hang out with a lot of the cast members out and about, including him. Emotions were very high in the pods, so you've just got to take it on the chin. There's so much going through your head. It is what it is; people make mistakes. And it doesn't matter what he says, it's forgivable.”

All that said, Jordan does admit he’s “nervous” to see if Mike said anything else behind his back as Season 9 continues to roll out. New episodes will drop on Netflix each Wednesday until the finale on Oct. 22.