Sparkle Megan Addresses Rumors She Had A Baby After Love Is Blind

Megan Walerius is finally revealing what’s going on in her personal life about a year and a half after she ended things with ex-fiancé Jordan Keltner on Love Is Blind Season 9. After the tough breakup aired, in which Megan realized her lifestyle couldn’t coexist with Jordan’s responsibilities as a single father, speculation sprung up that not only had Megan moved on with a new man — she may have also had a baby herself. She didn’t address the rumors at first, but at the Love Is Blind reunion, Megan was forced to explain everything.

Throughout Season 9, Megan struggled to break her old habits of dating wealthier, older men and try to go the distance with Jordan, a working father who didn’t share her desire for a large expensive home. Although the bond seemed strong for a while, Megan ultimately broke up with Jordan right before their planned wedding.

What’s really caught fans’ attention, though, is Megan’s life after the show. A few days before the Oct. 29 reunion, Megan was photographed with an unidentified man outside her house, who was holding a baby. Eyewitnesses reportedly claimed the man seemed to be living with Megan. The pics caused people to wonder if Megan was in a new relationship, and if she had also become a mother since filming.

Netflix

Megan didn’t clarify the photos immediately, instead posting a message asking for fans to “be kind or be quiet” once they began going viral. It wasn’t until the reunion that Megan revealed her current relationship status... as well as her maternity status.

“I am a mom now,” Megan confirmed in the reunion. “I had a baby boy two and a half months ago.” She went on to reveal that her son is named Brooks, and that she had him with her boyfriend Paul, whom she met a couple months after filming Love Is Blind through a mutual friend. The relationship moved quickly, with Megan saying that she got pregnant three months into her relationship with Paul.