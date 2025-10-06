Patrick Isn’t Sure Kacie Came On Love Is Blind For The Right Reasons

Maybe a match between Patrick Suzuki and Kacie McIntosh could have worked out if they’d just never seen one another. The two Love Is Blind contestants seemed to be ready to walk down the aisle while in the Season 9 pods, but upon meeting, Kacie suddenly broke off the relationship. The breakup left Patrick confused, especially since Kacie would only admit in confessionals that she was not physically attracted to him, rather than saying it to his face. Now, Patrick finally has clarity on the split, and its caused him to rethink why his short-lived fiancée really signed up for the show.

Patrick emphasized that the breakup was just as abrupt as it seemed on Love Is Blind. “It was very fast,” Patrick told People. “I was on cloud nine. She told me she loved me. She’s kissing me. There’s reciprocity there, so I’m with it. Reciprocity is everything.”

Because of how well he felt about their first meeting, Patrick was “completely blindsided” by Kacie ending things right afterward. It immediately sent him into a spiral, where he questioned his own appearance and personality, while also starting to wonder about Kacie’s true reason for doing this show.

“I had a range of thoughts. I tried to find the answer in my head forever,” Patrick said. “Pick through information, text her, call her, ask her for a conversation. I never got any of that. So I’m piecing it all together. Is it because I’m ugly? Is it because I’m not cool? Is it because I’m too much? Is it because she already had a boyfriend? Is it because she wanted to be famous?”

Netflix

When he finally saw the episode and heard Kacie admit she didn’t feel a physical attraction to him, Patrick had already prepared himself.

“It was pretty tough,” Patrick said. “It took me many months of travel, many months of therapy and stuff like that. The closure, I figured out pretty quickly. The healing part was the hard part. And then after watching it... I guess it did help a little bit.”

He added that he’s “not mad at her” and would rather move on from lingering on how the breakup was handled: “You have to piece it together that she wasn’t truly interested afterwards, and you got to take it on the chin and move on from there.”