Chris Says He “Should’ve Never Even Gone” To The Love Is Blind Mixer

Love Is Blind always has some cringe-inducing moments, but Season 10 may have the worst in series history. Chris showed up to the mid-season group mixer already knowing he was persona non grata — especially among the women. But he pushed through the awkwardness and brazenly hit on Bri... despite the fact that she was engaged to another man.

Looking back on his actions now, Chris admitted that it might’ve been best if he didn’t attend the event. “I probably should’ve never even gone. I was obviously intoxicated, but that’s not an excuse,” Chris told Tudum. “I take full accountability for everything I said, and I apologize sincerely.”

He’s trying to put that darkness in his past. “One night doesn’t define my entire character,” Chris said. “Life moves on, and you either move on with it or it’s going to move on without you. I obviously f*cked up, and I made a mistake, but I try to grow and learn from those.”

The reason Chris got such an icy reception at the group night was because of his recent breakup with Jess. Despite seemingly connecting very well in Cabo after their engagement, Chris told his fiancée that he wasn’t as physically attracted to her as he’d like to be, mentioning he’s used to dating women who work out more than she does. The remark led to their immediate breakup, but Jess thinks there was more to the split than just looks.

“We’re in very different places in our lives — work-wise and everything,” Jess told Tudum. “That became a bit more in his face once we were actually in each other’s spaces. The other women were like, ‘Oh, so he saw your house and then freaked out?’ I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, maybe that’s part of it.’”

“I have a lot of security in who I am — regardless of money, my house, or anything superficial like that,” she said. “I do think that that ignited a lot of stuff for him personally that really had nothing to do with me.”