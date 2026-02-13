Spoiler alert: This post discusses details from Love Is Blind Season 10, Episode 6.

As always, Love Is Blind heated up once Season 10’s newly engaged couples left the pods and started partying in Cabo. But things may have gotten a bit too spicy between a pair of unexpected contestants. Now, Brittany and Alex are telling Elite Daily what was really going on in that suggestive chat.

During the Mexican getaway, Alex admitted that although he got engaged to Ashley, she’s not the physical type he would usually date in the real world. Upon seeing the rest of the cast, Alex singled out Brittany as the woman he’d normally be attracted to. “Brittany is someone I would date before coming to the pods, without a doubt,” Alex said, listing out the attributes he’s drawn to as “tan skin, dark eyes, dark features, and very fit body.”

It raised some eyebrows when Alex told her all this, and Brittany admitted that her fiancé Devonta was also not really her type, physically. “My usual type is, like, tall and athletic,” Brittany said. Though the editing made it seem like this may have been a come-on to Alex, Brittany wants to clarify something.

“I didn't say Alex was my physical type, so let's get that straight,” Brittany says.

Alex also denies there was any flirtation. “My motive with that conversation was to figure out if I can get through the physical stuff with Ashley, and it seemed as though Brittany was giving off energy that she was trying to do the same thing with Devonta,” Alex says. “It does come off as flirty, but in my eyes, it wasn't, because the whole motive was, ‘Hey, how are you feeling with this? Because I'm feeling the same way too.’ It was never, ‘I want to pursue something with you.’”

Netflix

Brittany adds that Alex was never really on her radar in a romantic sense throughout the experiment.

“Alex and I actually didn't date past the first day,” Brittany says. “I didn't really know too much about him besides soccer. We didn't connect in the pods. Then in Cabo, our conversation was more so that we were in the same place emotionally when it came to our relationships.”