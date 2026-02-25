Jordan and Amber’s engagement seemed to be perfect for most of Love Is Blind Season 10, but it hit a major roadblock when Amber overheard her partner talking about his worries over meeting her daughter, Emma. Even up to the finale, Jordan had not yet met Emma despite his wedding to Amber drawing incredibly close. He tells Elite Daily that he was experiencing a lot of “anxiety” over not being let into such a big part of Amber’s life.

During the group mixer in Episode 10, Amber caught her fiancé telling Vic that he was nervous about when he’d be able to finally meet Emma, and she confronted him about wanting to “bail” on their relationship. She was thrown, because he hadn’t talked to her about his nerves — but Jordan reassured her that he hadn’t brought it up earlier because he didn’t want to concern her with his recurring worry that Emma might not like him.

Jordan says he wishes that Amber had introduced him to Emma sooner in the process, but respects her choice. “That was so tough, because that's something that's got to be Amber's decision as her mother,” Jordan says. “I would've liked it to happen before that moment with such a looming decision coming up. I mean, that was anxiety city. That was a lot.”

Netflix

Jordan confirms that he did meet Emma eventually, and all his worrying was for nothing. “It was great, actually,” Jordan says. “We clicked really well. She was a little nervous at first, but we were chatting. I brought her a little present, and she opened up.”

Of course, now the big question is whether Jordan and Amber will end up saying “I do” at their upcoming wedding. The couple seems to be on pretty solid footing heading into the finale, and Jordan’s revelation that his meeting with Emma went over well definitely adds some optimism to their outcome. But fans will have to wait until the Love Is Blind Season 10 finale drops on Netflix on March 4 to see what happens.