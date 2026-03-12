Brittany & Devonta Reveal If They're Still Together After Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind isn’t usually a show with ambiguous endings. Most couples either get a romantic wedding, or an explosive breakup — but Brittany and Devonta had a very unique conclusion to Season 10. They didn’t end up walking down the aisle... but they also didn’t end their relationship. So, did the couple find a way to make things work in the year since filming? They revealed what happened at the reunion.

Despite how their story ended, Brittany and Devonta confirmed that they are no longer together. Although Brittany believed they were still together for a couple weeks after the show, she has since realized that once Devonta “walked out of my doors [in their finale scene], he was done with the relationship.” She revealed that Devonta ghosted her for two and a half weeks, then she discovered he lied about going on a work trip, and finally ended things with her after that.

For his part, Devonta admitted a major flaw of his is non-confrontation. “One thing I've always struggled with is being direct with people, because I don’t like hurting people,” Devonta said. He went on to reveal he is now engaged to someone else, and they’re expecting a baby. Brittany confirmed that she’s single.

While several fans were probably expecting this breakup, it is a pretty big shift from Brittany’s optimistic remarks during her last moments on Love Is Blind. After Devonta finally admitted that he’s not ready to get married, Brittany was confident that they’d still make it to the altar someday.

“Even though it's not right now, it doesn't mean it's not going to be eventually,” Brittany said. “I feel like, we're still together, and we're just taking a slight pause on when we actually get married.”

Netflix

"We're still gonna be together. We're still engaged. I do see 100% marrying each other,” Brittany continued. "Our story's not over. Whether that's marriage now or marriage later. We are going to be husband and wife one day. ... I'm 99% sure I'm going to get married to Devonta. We are supposed to be married. I do see myself marrying him.

While Brittany seemed extremely sure that she and Devonta would stand the test of time after Love Is Blind, her partner was less hopeful. "It's something I don't wanna keep dragging down the road if it's not gonna work out," Devonta said in his final remarks.

Sadly, it appears that Brittany and Devonta’s relationship had more issues than simply timing.