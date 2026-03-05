Love Is Blind's Alex & Ashley Agreed To Break Up Before The Wedding

Alex and Ashley’s fate on Love Is Blind Season 10 probably wasn’t too surprising to viewers who had been following their story — and it turns out, it also wasn’t a big shocker to the couple themselves. Alex revealed that he and Ashley had privately agreed to not go through with their wedding a day before it happened, which adds a lot of context to some remarks Ashley made at the altar.

Throughout Love Is Blind’s Ohio-based season, it was pretty clear that Alex and Ashley should not get married. Not only was Alex open about not being as attracted to her as he had hoped, the soccer coach’s nomadic lifestyle and some confusing timelines of his past didn’t sit well with Ashley.

When it came time to make the big decision, Ashley alluded to already knowing Alex’s answer before telling him she did not want to marry him. Alex confirmed to Tudum that he had already told Ashley he wouldn’t be saying “I do” a day before the ceremony.

“So what people don’t know is that I had a conversation with Ashley off-camera the day before the wedding,” Alex said. “I was [like], ‘Hey, we didn’t get there, but I thank you for being my partner through this.’ I really didn’t want her to get blindsided. It was a quick conversation — met with an ‘Okay, I respect that’ from her — and that was that. I was going into the ceremony thinking we were going to politely just be like, ‘Hey, it wasn’t it.’”

So, if the couple already knew the wedding wasn’t going to happen, why did they go up to the altar? Ashley said that she still wanted to go through with the ceremony because of her personal convictions.

“I needed to see this all the way through, not only [for] the experiment, but for myself,” Ashley said. “My dad always says the best thing he ever taught his kids is how to make a decision. I’m a fighter, so if I have an argument with the person that I love, I’m going to fight through that — I’m not just going to run and hide and ghost him. I’m going to give him the opportunity to show me that he can be the man I deserve.”