There are some Love Is Blind couples that you just know are either a match made in heaven or a total mess, but Bri and Connor weren’t so easy to read. Throughout Season 10, they seemed to form a very strong romantic bond, even if they got wrapped up in some pretty aggressive drama with Bri’s other connection from the pods. Still, it was a surprising 180 when Bri suddenly called off the engagement days before the planned wedding. However, there may still be some hope for this couple.

At the Season 10 reunion, Bri and Connor revealed that they continued dating after filming, and they are currently in a relationship. Are they finally ready to walk down the aisle? Well not just yet — the couple isn’t engaged again, but they are next door neighbors. Connor confirmed they are looking at their post-show romance as a “new chapter.” According to him, their mindset leaving the show was: “Let’s see how life works on just a normal day-to-day basis.”

The reassuring update is especially nice to hear after having seen all the ups and downs Bri and Connor had to weather. Their loudest obstacle by far was Chris, whom Bri also connected with in the pods. After Chris broke up with his fiancée Jess right after returning to Ohio, he immediately began pursuing Bri despite her engagement to Connor. Not only did he slide into her DMs, he also very boldly flirted with her in front of the whole cast during the mid-season mixer.

During the reunion, Bri addressed her controversial conversations with Chris after leaving the pods. “As I watch it back, it becomes so much about Chris’ feelings towards me. That was never an issue for me,” she said. “It was Connor and I the whole way ... Not once was I ever grappling with the idea of is it Chris or Connor.”

Netflix

When asked about where her and Connor’s relationship was headed, Bri’s response was immediate: “The altar.” A surprised Connor replied, “Oh, are you proposing!?”

Hopefully they will get a second chance at that wedding that slipped away in due time.