'Love Is Blind's Jordan says Amber won't sign their divorce papers.

Jordan Faeth and Amber Morrison didn’t exactly plan to get married during the Love Is Blind Season 10 finale. In fact, up until Jordan said “I do” at the altar, it seemed like the couple was ready to exit the show without making the ultimate commitment. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last. At the reunion, which aired on Netflix on March 11, they confirmed that they split up a few months after their wedding.

“It lasted four months,” Jordan told reunion hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. “A lot changed in a short period of time.” While Amber argued that Jordan wasn’t “ready” for marriage and put “no effort” into resolving their issues, he decided to end it after realizing it was an “unhealthy relationship.” He added, “There were some ups for sure, but for me, the negatives outweighed the positives.”

However, in an interview published March 12, Jordan revealed that he and Amber are technically still married, due to some missing paperwork. “[I am] just trying to keep the divorce process moving, trying to get her to send her papers in,” he told Us Weekly. “At this point, it’s been, like, four months. It’s just been drawn out.”

Jordan added that his “only communication” with Amber is related to the divorce papers.

Netflix

Jordan also gave more insight into why the relationship ended from his perspective. “I would say, for me, like in any relationship, people go in with unresolved things. I think you have to heal from past relationships,” he said. “Those sort of things kept coming up [of] being compared to past boyfriends, being accused of things that I wasn’t doing.”

“When that keeps happening and you try to keep reassuring [your partner] on top of maybe some explosive moments, eventually I just didn’t feel comfortable expressing myself for even really being myself in the relationship,” Jordan continued.

But he didn’t give any more details. “I’m not here to try to smear her or say anything. There’s some things that can remain behind closed doors,” he added. “I will just say that there were some major lights going off that things were most definitely unhealthy. I think a lot of that gets back to taking the time to heal from your past.”