Kanye West’s latest Donda album party is definitely his buzziest yet, and that’s because he had some questionable guests alongside him. Included among the notable guests at the event was Kim Kardashian, and although she was there to support him, she apparently had no clue certain people would also be featured in the rapper’s surprise performance. ICYMI, West's party featured Marilyn Manson and DaBaby, and Kim Kardashian reportedly reacted to Kanye West's Donda guests with shock.

The third livestream listening party for West's upcoming album Donda took place on Thursday, August 26 at Chicago's Soldier Field, and Kim K came along to support the father of her kiddos. Among the many surprises of the performance, Kim K and West recreated their wedding for one of the songs. But despite Kardashian's supportive cameo, she was reportedly unaware that West would include controversial musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby. Sources close to the couple reportedly told E! that Kim K had no clue that two would be there and was “very upset” that Manson showed up.

Since early 2021, Manson has faced allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct from exes like Evan Rachel Wood, but he has denied the allegations are true. Whatever West’s attitude toward the serious claims, one of the sources reportedly said Kim K "would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it."

Meanwhile, DaBaby made harmful comments about the LGBTQ+ community at Miami's Rolling Loud music festival in late July 2021 and has been dropped from important festival lineups in the fallout. The rapper has since apologized for his behavior and has claimed he’ll do better, but many still felt his apology came too late and noted he deleted the apology after a few days. Another source close to Kardashian told the publication she wasn’t aware DaBaby would be present and added that she felt "blindsided" by West's decisions and "truly had no idea" about his plans involving the two musicians.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Awkwardly enough, the source also told the publication West wasn’t very understanding about the situation. "He wants her to realize why he included them and appreciate the art form," the source claimed. "Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people talking about his album, and that was the approach he was taking,” they added.

Another source reportedly told E! that West "is not fazed by the backlash" and that he "likes that people are talking about his album."

The source continued to explain that West likes to separate art from personal goings-on, despite West’s entire Donda album drawing off his childhood, marriage, and personal life. Or, heck, much of his discography. "Kanye looks at everything from a creative viewpoint and tries to drown out the excess noise," the source said. "He doesn't overthink the context of his actions."

While West appears to be unfazed by the potential repercussions of his actions, it seems like Kim K was pretty surprised about his choice of guests and clearly didn’t approve.