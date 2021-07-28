Fans had nothing but praise when Dua Lipa released “Levitating” with DaBaby in October 2020, but she’s now distancing herself from the rapper. After her collaborator made a slew of homophobic comments on stage at the 20201 Rolling Loud music festival, Lipa spoke out. Dua Lipa slammed DaBaby's homophobic rant on Instagram, deeming it “ignorant” and “horrifying.”

DaBaby made the homophobic comments mid-set, and left the crowd (as well as those who saw the video online) shocked and appalled. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” he said at one point. His anti-LGBTQ+ comments continued when he said, “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*ck in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up!”

Lipa spoke out a few hours after DaBaby’s performance and slammed the offensive comments.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram story. “I really don’t recognise this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

You can see Lipa’s statement below.

Instagram

DaBaby’s response to the backlash didn’t help his case. He doubled down on his comments and didn’t offer an apology.

“What me and my fans do at the live show, it don't concern all you n---as on the internet or you bitter b*tches on the internet,” he said on Instagram live. “It's not y'all's business. What I do at a live show is for the live show. It'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their crib on their phone. It just don't work like that, right? Regardless of what y'all motherf*ckers are talking about and how the internet twisted up my motherf*cking words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*ck up.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

He went on to speak out on Twitter where he further defended himself. According to him, fans “digested” what he said wrong and he doesn’t have a problem with the LGBTQ+ community.

“Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody, so my apologies,” he added. “But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

Fans are now calling on Lipa to remove DaBaby from her “Levitating” remix, which is currently No. 1 on the Billboard Radio Singles chart. Lipa has yet to address those calls.